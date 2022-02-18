John Travolta Birthday: When the actor showed off his ICONIC dance moves offscreen with Priyanka Chopra & more

1 / 6

John Travolta's dance with Priyanka Chopra

John Travolta is one actor who has time and again shown onscreen that he's not only a good actor but also a fabulous dancer. The actor has shared some iconic moments onscreen including films like Pulp Fiction, Grease, Saturday Night Fever among others. What's interesting is that after all these years, the actor is never shy to show off his moves and has managed to show them off during award shows and talk show appearances. As we celebrate the actor's 68th birthday, we take a look at all those moments when the actor showed off his moves and proved he's one of the most talented Hollywood celebrities out there. When it comes to recalling some of Travolta's offscreen dance moments, one of the first ones that come to our mind, it's the one where he was seen dancing alongside Priyanka Chopra at the IIFA Awards in 2014. Not only did the actor join Chopra on stage, but also busted out some Bollywood moves to one of her songs. We don't think there has been a more iconic moment in Bollywood Award shows ever since this special moment.

Photo Credit : Getty Images