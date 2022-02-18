John Travolta Birthday: When the actor showed off his ICONIC dance moves offscreen with Priyanka Chopra & more

John Travolta is one actor who has time and again shown onscreen that he's not only a good actor but also a fabulous dancer. The actor has shared some iconic moments onscreen including films like Pulp Fiction, Grease, Saturday Night Fever among others. What's interesting is that after all these years, the actor is never shy to show off his moves and has managed to show them off during award shows and talk show appearances. As we celebrate the actor's 68th birthday, we take a look at all those moments when the actor showed off his moves and proved he's one of the most talented Hollywood celebrities out there. When it comes to recalling some of Travolta's offscreen dance moments, one of the first ones that come to our mind, it's the one where he was seen dancing alongside Priyanka Chopra at the IIFA Awards in 2014. Not only did the actor join Chopra on stage, but also busted out some Bollywood moves to one of her songs. We don't think there has been a more iconic moment in Bollywood Award shows ever since this special moment.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
John Travolta met Princess Diana at the White House in 1985 and the duo is known to have shared an iconic dance during the event. Recently, the actor opened up in a PBS special about the memorable moment and revealed that he was nervous and that the idea to dance was that of the Princess.
The thing about Travolta's Pulp Fiction moves is that everyone wants to perfect them and who better a teacher than the actor himself. During his appearances on James Corden's talk show, the actor taught his iconic moves to Corden and his guests, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Grease's New York City premiere, John decided to show off his dance moves and even taught Fallon the famous "four corners" move from the film.
John Travolta is a cool dad and it's evident from this Super Bowl ad which showcased the actor's daughter matching steps with him.
While not one of his film performances, John Travolta pulled off some crazy dance moves in Pitbull's 3 to Tango music video. He also later recreated the same moves with Jimmy Fallon on the talk show.