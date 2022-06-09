Johnny Depp Birthday: Captain Jack Sparrow and other notable characters played by the actor in his career

Johnny Depp's career started off as a teen idol when he starred in 21 Jump Street from 1987 to 1990. After essaying the role of Tom Hanson, the actor later went on to star in independent films such as , What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Benny and Joon, Dead Man and Donnie Brasco which saw the actor showcasing his acting talents. The actor's talent soon caught the eye of director Tim Burton, with whom the actor went on to star in three major films Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood and Sleepy Hollow. As for his commercially successful films, one of the actor's biggest roles happened to be as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Later in his career, Depp once again worked with Tim Burton on other acclaimed projects such as Willy Wonka, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. As the actor celebrates his birthday on June 9, we take a look at some of the most popular roles that he has essayed in his career that have left a deep impact.
In Tim Burton's 1990 film, Depp essayed the role of Edward, who is an unfinished humanoid with scissor blades for hands but has the most gentle heart. The film also starred Winona Ryder as his love interest.
Another popular Tim Burton and Johnny Depp collaboration resulted in the actor playing the iconic role of Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The actor won massive praises for his performance as brought an eccentric and spontaneous edge to the character.
Johnny Depp starred as Mad Hatter in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and not only did he look the part with some amazing hair and makeup but the actor brought the character's personality perfectly onscreen.
Sweeney Todd marks a special film in Depp's career as it happens to be the actor's first musical. The film starred him alongside Helena Bonham Carter.
In one of his earliest films opposite Kate Winslet, Johnny Depp delivered an emotional performance like no other as he starred in the role of J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan in Finding Neverland. The emotional film remains to this day one of his best works.
