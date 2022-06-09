Johnny Depp Birthday: Captain Jack Sparrow and other notable characters played by the actor in his career

1 / 6

Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp's career started off as a teen idol when he starred in 21 Jump Street from 1987 to 1990. After essaying the role of Tom Hanson, the actor later went on to star in independent films such as , What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Benny and Joon, Dead Man and Donnie Brasco which saw the actor showcasing his acting talents. The actor's talent soon caught the eye of director Tim Burton, with whom the actor went on to star in three major films Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood and Sleepy Hollow. As for his commercially successful films, one of the actor's biggest roles happened to be as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Later in his career, Depp once again worked with Tim Burton on other acclaimed projects such as Willy Wonka, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. As the actor celebrates his birthday on June 9, we take a look at some of the most popular roles that he has essayed in his career that have left a deep impact.

Photo Credit : Getty Images