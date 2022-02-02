Jr NTR is a hands-on dad to his adorable sons and THESE pictures prove it

Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:34 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Father-son moments of Jr NTR with his sons

    Father-son moments of Jr NTR with his sons

    Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is on his way to becoming a national sensation with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Besides being a celebrated actor, he is also a doting father to his two sons Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram. One of the most beloved Tollywood couples, Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot on 11 May 2011 in Hyderabad in a grand ceremony. 3 years into their marriage, these two welcomed their first baby boy on 22 July in 2014. They were later blessed with another baby boy on 14 June in 2018. Time and again, RRR star has shared some special moments with his bundles of joy on his social media handle. They are seen celebrating festivals like Holi and Diwali together and the picture speaks for themselves. Let us take some time to revisit these magical father-son moments between Jr NTR and his little munchkins.

    Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The travel diaries

    The travel diaries

    Jr NTR travelled with his son in this adorable picture. They look cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Family vacations are the most fun

    Family vacations are the most fun

    Father-son posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower as they holidayed in Paris.

    Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Brotherly love

    Brotherly love

    Big brother Nandamuri Abhay Ram adoring his kid brother Nandamuri Bhargav Ram.

    Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Jr NTR turn photographer for his son

    Jr NTR turn photographer for his son

    Dad Jr NTR turns photographer for his son as they spend some quality time together.

    Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Family Diwali

    Family Diwali

    Jr NTR celebrating Diwali with his sons Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram.

    Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram