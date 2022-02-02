Jr NTR is a hands-on dad to his adorable sons and THESE pictures prove it

1 / 6

Father-son moments of Jr NTR with his sons

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is on his way to becoming a national sensation with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Besides being a celebrated actor, he is also a doting father to his two sons Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram. One of the most beloved Tollywood couples, Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot on 11 May 2011 in Hyderabad in a grand ceremony. 3 years into their marriage, these two welcomed their first baby boy on 22 July in 2014. They were later blessed with another baby boy on 14 June in 2018. Time and again, RRR star has shared some special moments with his bundles of joy on his social media handle. They are seen celebrating festivals like Holi and Diwali together and the picture speaks for themselves. Let us take some time to revisit these magical father-son moments between Jr NTR and his little munchkins.

Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram