South celebs at the Golden Temple

Those who keep a keen eye on the South film fraternity know that South celebs are often seen visiting famous temples to seek blessings on special occasions. One of the most recent examples of this is Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's visit to the Golden Temple. He headed to Amritsar with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Arha and Ayaan in September this year to mark his better half's birthday. The adorable family was seen looking beautiful in ethnic attires as they offered prayers. Later, they visited the Wagah border as well and posed with Jawans. Apart from AA, power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also visited the Golden Temple back in 2018. Additionally, the RRR trio, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli also paid a visit to Amritsar after the success of their period action drama. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan and Akhil Akkineni were also seen at the Golden Temple, among others. Now, let us check out the picture of these celebrities at Gurudwara.