Jr NTR's 5 movies for all cinema lovers to watch to celebrate his birthday week

Jr NTR's movies for all cinema lovers

Jr NTR has been blessed with both his dad NT Rama Rao's facial features and his acting prowess. It has been 21 years since his debut as a lead actor with the 2001 flick Ninnu Choodalani. However, he only started tasting success after the coming-of-age drama, Student No. 1 in 2001, followed by his action drama Aadi in 2002. The star has taken his success to the pan-India level with the historical drama titled, RRR alongside Ram Charan. Now, not just in Telugu, the actor has created a loyal fan following for himself across the country. As a matter of fact, his forthcoming projects named NTR30 and NTR31 have also created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs. The first look of NTR31 released recently has also been well received by the fans. On this 39th birthday, let us see some noteworthy films headed by Jr NTR.

Photo Credit : Twitter