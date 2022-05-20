Jr NTR's 5 movies for all cinema lovers to watch to celebrate his birthday week

Jr NTR has been blessed with both his dad NT Rama Rao's facial features and his acting prowess. It has been 21 years since his debut as a lead actor with the 2001 flick Ninnu Choodalani. However, he only started tasting success after the coming-of-age drama, Student No. 1 in 2001, followed by his action drama Aadi in 2002.
The star has taken his success to the pan-India level with the historical drama titled, RRR alongside Ram Charan. Now, not just in Telugu, the actor has created a loyal fan following for himself across the country. As a matter of fact, his forthcoming projects named NTR30 and NTR31 have also created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs. The first look of NTR31 released recently has also been well received by the fans. On this 39th birthday, let us see some noteworthy films headed by Jr NTR.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Jr NTR portrayed a good-natured orphan in Simhadri. This action drama was directed by SS Rajamouli.
Photo Credit : Twitter
The film had the actor essaying three roles of triplets who get separated at a young age and then take different paths in life.
The film revolves around Aadi, played by Jr NTR, who is raised by his father's faithful employee. He later seeks revenge on the people who are responsible for his parents' death.
An environmental activist attends a seminar and meets the man who runs an organization for the oppressed and this changes his purpose in life.
Jr NTR plays the son of a billionaire businessman in the flick and once again steals the show.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app