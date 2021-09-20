Raja Hindustani to Dil Toh Pagal Hai: Films rejected by Juhi Chawla that made Karisma Kapoor’s career

Juhi Chawla is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She started her career by winning the title of Miss India in 1984, and made her acting debut in 1986 with Sultanat. Juhi Chawla witnessed a lot of success very soon in her career, due to which she rejected movies that went ahead to become huge commercial successes. The actor admitted that she would definitely want to go back in time and tell her younger self to “keep that ego in check”. But Juhi Chawla’s “foolish decisions” turned out to be good for her contemporaries, especially Karisma Kapoor, as the movies rejected by Juhi Chawla landed up at the door step of the first female actor from the Kapoor family, and made her career. Here are movies rejected by Juhi Chawla, which were a blessing in disguise for Karisma Kapoor. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Raja Babu is a David Dhawan directorial, which released in 1994. The melodrama comedy movie was first offered to Juhi Chawla, and after she rejected the offer, the movie went to Karisma Kapoor.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Dharmesh Darshan’s commercial success in 1996, Raja Hindustani was initially offered to Juhi Chawla, but after she rejected to play the character, the movie went to Karisma Kapoor, who was highly praised for her performance in the movie.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai is a romantic drama, released in 1997, which was offered to Juhi Chawla initially for the part of Nisha, but the actor rejected to play the character because she wasn’t comfortable with playing a supporting character with Madhuri Dixit as the lead. The part then went to Karisma Kapoor, who made the movie a classic with her performance.
Biwi No. 1 is a comedy drama movie, which released in 1999. The David Dhawan directorial was initially offered to Juhi Chawla but went to Karisma Kapoor after she rejected the movie.