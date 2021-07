1 / 7

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of actress Jun Ji Hyun in a specially curated photo gallery

One look at Jun Ji Hyun and it is almost impossible to believe that she has 20 years of experience in her industry, given how fresh and natural she looks each time we see her. Jun Ji Hyun, also known by her English name Gianna Jun is one of the biggest and most popular Hallyu stars we know! The talented and gorgeous actress has headlined some of the biggest projects in South Korea, proving her mettle as an excellent actress and performer with each subsequent role. Jun Ji Hyun looks as beautiful in real life as she does on screen. With her flawless skin, hooded eyes, and silken hair, she can give women half her age a run for their money! But it isn't just about her physical beauty, it is about the grace and dignity with which she carries herself and the hint of sass and oodles of oomph she adds to match it to perfection. We don't need any special occasion to celebrate our immense love and admiration for Jun Ji Hyun, a 'Fashion Goddess' and a perfect role model! We take a look at some of our favourite style moments of Jun Ji Hyun in a specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1