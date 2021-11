1 / 6

Pretty in Pink!

One of the most pretty and talented actresses working in the South Korean entertainment industry is Jung Eun Chae! The beautiful actress was born in Busan, South Korea on November 24, 1986, and spent her formative years in London. Her older brother's association with film and production led her to consider pursuing a career in acting and entertainment and she moved to South Korea from the UK. She began her career as a model, then made her acting breakthrough as the titular character in 'Nobody's Daughter Haewon' (2013), a film by auteur Hong Sang-soo that premiered at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival. She has starred in some amazing dramas including 'The King: Eternal Monarch', 'The Guest' and 'L.U.C.A.: The Beginning'. Besides being a model and actress, she is a singer as well and released an EP of Indie-Folk songs she composed herself, the self-titled 'Jung Eun-Chae'. With her clear cut features and dazzling smile, she is an eternal beauty and fashionista in our hearts and we take a look at 6 of her most ravishing photos that put the spotlight on her ageless beauty and charisma.

Photo Credit : News1