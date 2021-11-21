PHOTOS: 7 striking looks of the dapper ‘Snowdrop’ and ‘D.P’ lead star Jung Hae In

1 / 7

Let's glance at the many looks of the extremely handsome actor Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor. He first made an appearance in AOA Black's music video for 'Moya' in 2013. Jung Hae In's first acting experience was through a musical in college, however his determination to become an actor was established when he was in the military service and he lost 12 kilograms in order to achieve his dream. He debuted at the age of twenty-six. Jung Hae In officially debuted in 2014 through the TV series ‘Bride of the Century’ and then appeared in the indie film ‘The Youth’. The same year, he was cast in the historical series ‘The Three Musketeers’. He then appeared in small roles and made several cameo appearances for various TV series and films from 2014 to 2016. One of his memorable appearances was in ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ as Kim Go Eun's first love. In 2017, he gained popularity with his performance in fantasy romance series ‘While You Were Sleeping’. During its airing, he ranked as the Number 1 searched term on Korean portal site Naver. He was next cast in the black comedy series ‘Prison Playbook’, where he received praise for his performance as an imprisoned Army captain convicted of assaulting a soldier in his unit who later died. In 2020, Jung Hae In starred in romance drama ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ alongside ‘Chae Soo Bin’. In the same year, he joined JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, which was helmed by ‘Sky Castle’ writer and producer. In 2021, Jung Hae In will join the Netflix drama ‘D.P’. which will premiere on August 27, 2021. In August 2021, he will join Watchara's short film ‘Unframed’ with Lee Je Hoon directing and writing the script.

Photo Credit : News1