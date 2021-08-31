Happy Birthday Jung Kyung Ho: Here are the actor’s top 6 appearances; See PICS

1 / 6

Dashing

Born on August 31, 1983, Jung Kyung Ho is a South Korean actor who started his acting career from a role in a mobile drama. His major acting break was a supporting role in the famous drama ‘I'm Sorry, I Love You’ which followed multiple other supporting roles in dramas and movies until his first lead role in drama ‘Time Between Dog and Wolf’. After a series of some famous and other not-so-famous roles, where he took on being everything right from a therapist, antihero, serial killer and others. One drama that cannot be missed is Jung Kyung Ho’s noteworthy role in ‘Prison Playbook’ as the police officer receiving massive support from the viewers. The actor’s talent was showcased further with two more splendid roles in ‘Life on Mars’ and ‘When the Devil Calls Your Name’ making quite the name for him. But what followed has become the winning trophy in his career as Dr. Kim Junwan from ‘Hospital Playlist’, an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery, has now become synonymous with Jung Kyung Ho. Jung Kyung Ho turns 37 today (international age) and we are looking back at the many amazing appearances of the actor so far.

Photo Credit : News1