/
/
/
BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member's heart skip a beat
BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member's heart skip a beat
From his pout selfie to closeup selca and more, time and again, Jungkook has proved that his selfie game is always on point. As we wait for him to post more photos, here's taking a look at the Golden Maknae's throwback selfies.
Written By
Mamta Naik
3475 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 17, 2020 03:16 pm
1 / 10
Golden Maknae Jungkook's selfies
BTS members Jimin, Jingkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Suga are currently creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. Speaking about our Golden Maknae Jungkook for today, he has been creating buzz for two reasons. First, fans noticed that he cut his hair a bit short for a brand's promotional video. Jungkook who is known to experiment with his hair is unarguably looking handsome in his new look. Plus, ARMY thinks his new short haircut is making him look so mature. The other reason he is creating a lot of buzz is that Jungkook who has been missing from social media for weeks recently took to BTS' official Twitter page and treated ARMY with not one but two selfies. A few days ago, he also took to Weverse and shared a candid car selfie. The Golden Maknae definitely knows how to make ARMYs heart skip a beat. Jungkook's recent selfies have made us want to take a trip down memory lane. From his pout selfie to closeup selca and more, time and again, Jungkook has proved his selfie game is always on point. As we wait for him to post more photos, here's taking a look at the Golden Maknae's throwback selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Pout on point
Every time Jungkook shares a selfie of him pouting, ARMY goes crazy.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Flaunting his long hair
How many of you miss Jungkook's long hair?
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Can't take our eyes off him
This selfie won't let you take your eyes off him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Handsome as hell
Jungkook is handsome beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Finger heart
Jungkook making finger heart for ARMY is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
If only looks could kill
This selfie will make ARMY go weak in their knees.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
His angelic smile
This pic will make your day for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Carfie
Jungkook recently shared this selfie on Weverse and took the internet by storm.
Photo Credit : Weverse
10 / 10
Jungkook wearing glasses is a treat to the eyes
Golden Maknae's nerdy look is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment