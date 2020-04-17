BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member's heart skip a beat

1 / 10

Golden Maknae Jungkook's selfies

BTS members Jimin, Jingkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Suga are currently creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. Speaking about our Golden Maknae Jungkook for today, he has been creating buzz for two reasons. First, fans noticed that he cut his hair a bit short for a brand's promotional video. Jungkook who is known to experiment with his hair is unarguably looking handsome in his new look. Plus, ARMY thinks his new short haircut is making him look so mature. The other reason he is creating a lot of buzz is that Jungkook who has been missing from social media for weeks recently took to BTS' official Twitter page and treated ARMY with not one but two selfies. A few days ago, he also took to Weverse and shared a candid car selfie. The Golden Maknae definitely knows how to make ARMYs heart skip a beat. Jungkook's recent selfies have made us want to take a trip down memory lane. From his pout selfie to closeup selca and more, time and again, Jungkook has proved his selfie game is always on point. As we wait for him to post more photos, here's taking a look at the Golden Maknae's throwback selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram