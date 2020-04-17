Home
/
Photos
/
Jungkook
/
BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member's heart skip a beat

BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member's heart skip a beat

From his pout selfie to closeup selca and more, time and again, Jungkook has proved that his selfie game is always on point. As we wait for him to post more photos, here's taking a look at the Golden Maknae's throwback selfies.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: April 17, 2020 03:16 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Golden Maknae Jungkook's selfies

    Golden Maknae Jungkook's selfies

    BTS members Jimin, Jingkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Suga are currently creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. Speaking about our Golden Maknae Jungkook for today, he has been creating buzz for two reasons. First, fans noticed that he cut his hair a bit short for a brand's promotional video. Jungkook who is known to experiment with his hair is unarguably looking handsome in his new look. Plus, ARMY thinks his new short haircut is making him look so mature. The other reason he is creating a lot of buzz is that Jungkook who has been missing from social media for weeks recently took to BTS' official Twitter page and treated ARMY with not one but two selfies. A few days ago, he also took to Weverse and shared a candid car selfie. The Golden Maknae definitely knows how to make ARMYs heart skip a beat. Jungkook's recent selfies have made us want to take a trip down memory lane. From his pout selfie to closeup selca and more, time and again, Jungkook has proved his selfie game is always on point. As we wait for him to post more photos, here's taking a look at the Golden Maknae's throwback selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    Every time Jungkook shares a selfie of him pouting, ARMY goes crazy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Flaunting his long hair

    Flaunting his long hair

    How many of you miss Jungkook's long hair?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off him

    Can't take our eyes off him

    This selfie won't let you take your eyes off him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    Jungkook is handsome beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Finger heart

    Finger heart

    Jungkook making finger heart for ARMY is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    This selfie will make ARMY go weak in their knees.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    His angelic smile

    His angelic smile

    This pic will make your day for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Carfie

    Carfie

    Jungkook recently shared this selfie on Weverse and took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 10 / 10
    Jungkook wearing glasses is a treat to the eyes

    Jungkook wearing glasses is a treat to the eyes

    Golden Maknae's nerdy look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó\'s photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised
Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó's photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised
Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals
Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals
Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s girl gang has numerous similarities with the series
Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang has numerous similarities with the series
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out
Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out
Ranveer Singh: 10 Times the actor proved he is the \'King of Swag\' with his sunglasses
Ranveer Singh: 10 Times the actor proved he is the 'King of Swag' with his sunglasses

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement