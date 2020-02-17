/
BTS: 5 Reasons why the Golden Maknae Jungkook is the cutest member of K pop band
Jungkook is unarguably the cutest member of BTS. Because of his talent, charming looks and a great attitude, Jungkook is loved a lot by the ARMY. Here's a list of reasons why we think the golden maknae is beyond cute.
BTS' Jungkook is the cutest
On February 17, BTS dropped the full tracklist for Map of the Soul: 7 and ARMY can't keep calm! The tracklist features collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan has also co-written a song called 'Louder Than Bombs.' Just like you, we cannot control our excitement! The song list also features previously released songs - Interlude: Shadow, Outro: Ego, and Black Swan. These songs successfully created a buzz and now we can't wait for the whole album. BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 is slated to release on February 21. BTS' band members - Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM and V enjoy a massive fan following. Speaking of Jungkook, he is unarguably the cutest member of the K-pop band. He is also the youngest member of the band and all the members adore him. As said by Jimin, Jungkook is a great singer and we totally agree! Because of his talent, charming looks and a great attitude, Jungkook is loved a lot by the ARMY. As we know all the members of BTS are cute, here's a list of reasons why we think the golden maknae is beyond cute. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
His smile
Let's agree Jungkook has got an angelic smile that can melt millions of hearts. And when he smiles, he looks even cuter. This snap of the singer will certainly help you beat your Monday blues.
Funny
Jungkook is a hilarious guy. Have you ever watched his videos of teasing Jimin and other group members? Jungkook's hilarious jokes will tickle your funny bones for sure. When Jungkook acts funny, he looks cute.
Dancing
Jungkook is a great singer and undoubtedly an amazing dancer. His silly dance moves will definitely crack you up and ARMY will agree! Jungkook loves dancing and often practices with his band members especially Jimin.
His voice
We are not saying that the rest of the group has a bad voice but whenever Jungkook speaks, he looks even cuter and we can't help but adore him even more. We can keep listening to him and still never get bored!
He knows how to make his hyungs laugh
Jungkook is one such member of the group who does silly things to make J-Hope, Jin, V, Suga, Jimin and RM laugh. Even though it includes making fun of himself, Jungkook is all for it.
