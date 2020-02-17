BTS: 5 Reasons why the Golden Maknae Jungkook is the cutest member of K pop band

1 / 6

BTS' Jungkook is the cutest

On February 17, BTS dropped the full tracklist for Map of the Soul: 7 and ARMY can't keep calm! The tracklist features collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan has also co-written a song called 'Louder Than Bombs.' Just like you, we cannot control our excitement! The song list also features previously released songs - Interlude: Shadow, Outro: Ego, and Black Swan. These songs successfully created a buzz and now we can't wait for the whole album. BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 is slated to release on February 21. BTS' band members - Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM and V enjoy a massive fan following. Speaking of Jungkook, he is unarguably the cutest member of the K-pop band. He is also the youngest member of the band and all the members adore him. As said by Jimin, Jungkook is a great singer and we totally agree! Because of his talent, charming looks and a great attitude, Jungkook is loved a lot by the ARMY. As we know all the members of BTS are cute, here's a list of reasons why we think the golden maknae is beyond cute. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram