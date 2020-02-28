BTS: 7 CANDID photos of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make your heart race

1 / 7

BTS member Jungkook's CANDID photos

BTS member Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. Golden Maknae is currently the talk of the town for various reasons. Firstly, BTS made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The members were fun to watch, but Jungkook created a buzz. We still can't get over Jungkook fluently speaking in English. Later, BTS appeared on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Yet again, Jungkook won hearts with his vocals and also his cute antics. Let's just say, he is winning our hearts with every appearance of his and there's no stopping! Recently, BTS released the official music video of their track ON which is still trending and we understand why! Jungkook's tattoos are creating a lot of buzz. ARMY can't stop obsessing over Jungkook and we totally get it! Well, if you are a fan of Jungkook, then these candid photos of the Golden Maknae will certainly make you fall in love with him even more.

Photo Credit : Getty Images