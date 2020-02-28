Home
/
Photos
/
Jungkook
/
BTS: 7 CANDID photos of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make your heart race

BTS: 7 CANDID photos of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make your heart race

BTS member Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. These candid photos of the Golden Maknae will make you fall in love with him.
10643 reads Mumbai Updated: February 28, 2020 05:07 pm
  • 1 / 7
    BTS member Jungkook's CANDID photos

    BTS member Jungkook's CANDID photos

    BTS member Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. Golden Maknae is currently the talk of the town for various reasons. Firstly, BTS made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The members were fun to watch, but Jungkook created a buzz. We still can't get over Jungkook fluently speaking in English. Later, BTS appeared on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Yet again, Jungkook won hearts with his vocals and also his cute antics. Let's just say, he is winning our hearts with every appearance of his and there's no stopping! Recently, BTS released the official music video of their track ON which is still trending and we understand why! Jungkook's tattoos are creating a lot of buzz. ARMY can't stop obsessing over Jungkook and we totally get it! Well, if you are a fan of Jungkook, then these candid photos of the Golden Maknae will certainly make you fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Jungkook's smile in this pic will definitely melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Dapper as always

    Dapper as always

    Jungkook's this pic can make anyone go weak in their knees.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Handsome as hell!

    Handsome as hell!

    Jungkook is one good looking guy and there's no denying it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Lost in his own world

    Lost in his own world

    While RM and Suga are posing here, we love how Jungkook is lost in his own world!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    His angelic smile AGAIN

    His angelic smile AGAIN

    There's a reason why rest of the BTS members adore him so much.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Jimin and J-Hope can't take their eyes off Jungkook

    Jimin and J-Hope can't take their eyes off Jungkook

    We love how Jimin and J-Hope can't stop staring at Jungkook when he's speaking!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her stellar figure as she gets papped post workout session; See PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her stellar figure as she gets papped post workout session; See PHOTOS
Rakul Preet Singh: Indian 2 actress is a water baby and these PHOTOS are a proof; Check them out
Rakul Preet Singh: Indian 2 actress is a water baby and these PHOTOS are a proof; Check them out
Janhvi Kapoor\'s Fitness Secrets: Find out how the actress manages to remain fit all the time
Janhvi Kapoor's Fitness Secrets: Find out how the actress manages to remain fit all the time
Sana Khaan & Melvin Louis: From being in love to having an ugly breakup, check out their relationship timeline
Sana Khaan & Melvin Louis: From being in love to having an ugly breakup, check out their relationship timeline
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post gym session as she gets spotted in the city
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post gym session as she gets spotted in the city
Samantha Akkineni\'s love for denim knows no bounds; See PHOTOS
Samantha Akkineni's love for denim knows no bounds; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement