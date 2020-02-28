/
/
/
BTS: 7 CANDID photos of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make your heart race
BTS: 7 CANDID photos of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make your heart race
BTS member Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. These candid photos of the Golden Maknae will make you fall in love with him.
Written By
Mamta Naik
10643 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 28, 2020 05:07 pm
1 / 7
BTS member Jungkook's CANDID photos
BTS member Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. Golden Maknae is currently the talk of the town for various reasons. Firstly, BTS made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The members were fun to watch, but Jungkook created a buzz. We still can't get over Jungkook fluently speaking in English. Later, BTS appeared on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Yet again, Jungkook won hearts with his vocals and also his cute antics. Let's just say, he is winning our hearts with every appearance of his and there's no stopping! Recently, BTS released the official music video of their track ON which is still trending and we understand why! Jungkook's tattoos are creating a lot of buzz. ARMY can't stop obsessing over Jungkook and we totally get it! Well, if you are a fan of Jungkook, then these candid photos of the Golden Maknae will certainly make you fall in love with him even more.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 7
Cuteness personified
Jungkook's smile in this pic will definitely melt your heart.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 7
Dapper as always
Jungkook's this pic can make anyone go weak in their knees.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 7
Handsome as hell!
Jungkook is one good looking guy and there's no denying it!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 7
Lost in his own world
While RM and Suga are posing here, we love how Jungkook is lost in his own world!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 7
His angelic smile AGAIN
There's a reason why rest of the BTS members adore him so much.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 7
Jimin and J-Hope can't take their eyes off Jungkook
We love how Jimin and J-Hope can't stop staring at Jungkook when he's speaking!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Add new comment