BTS: Golden Maknae Jungkook can pull off any shade of hair colour; Here's Proof
BTS member Jungkook recently debuted blue hair highlights and ARMY can't stop obsessing over it! Today, we take a look at times Jungkook rocked different hair colours. Well, if you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then this is it!
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: February 20, 2020 04:18 pm
Jungkook rocking different hair colour
BTS' members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, V and J-Hope have one thing in common and i.e. the Bangtan boys love experimenting with hair colours. Speaking of BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook, he is unarguably one of the cutest members of the K-pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. Jungkook loves experimenting with his hair. Though he is not known for changing his hair colour often, there have been times he has experimented with his hairstyle. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that BTS will be making a comeback on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the teaser photo that went viral on the internet, Jungkook debuted blue hair highlights and ARMY can't stop obsessing over it! Today, we take a look at times Jungkook rocked different hair colours. Well, if you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then this is it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Black
Jungkook's smile in this pic grabs all the attention.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Copper Brown
This is one of our absolute favourite.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dark Brown
Jungkook knows how to pull off dark brown hair colour and look adorable at the same time.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Honey blonde
Jungkook's honey blonde hair colour grabbed everyone's attention and we think he should dye his hair in this hair colour again.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Hot Pink
ARMY went berserk when Golden Maknae was seen rocking a hot pink shade! Also, Jimin is looking cute in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pink
This one is our personal favourite.
Photo Credit : Instagram
