Home
/
Photos
/
Jungkook
/
BTS: Golden Maknae Jungkook can pull off any shade of hair colour; Here's Proof

BTS: Golden Maknae Jungkook can pull off any shade of hair colour; Here's Proof

BTS member Jungkook recently debuted blue hair highlights and ARMY can't stop obsessing over it! Today, we take a look at times Jungkook rocked different hair colours. Well, if you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then this is it!
1158 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Jungkook rocking different hair colour

    Jungkook rocking different hair colour

    BTS' members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, V and J-Hope have one thing in common and i.e. the Bangtan boys love experimenting with hair colours. Speaking of BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook, he is unarguably one of the cutest members of the K-pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. Jungkook loves experimenting with his hair. Though he is not known for changing his hair colour often, there have been times he has experimented with his hairstyle. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that BTS will be making a comeback on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the teaser photo that went viral on the internet, Jungkook debuted blue hair highlights and ARMY can't stop obsessing over it! Today, we take a look at times Jungkook rocked different hair colours. Well, if you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then this is it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Black

    Black

    Jungkook's smile in this pic grabs all the attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Copper Brown

    Copper Brown

    This is one of our absolute favourite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Dark Brown

    Dark Brown

    Jungkook knows how to pull off dark brown hair colour and look adorable at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Honey blonde

    Honey blonde

    Jungkook's honey blonde hair colour grabbed everyone's attention and we think he should dye his hair in this hair colour again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Hot Pink

    Hot Pink

    ARMY went berserk when Golden Maknae was seen rocking a hot pink shade! Also, Jimin is looking cute in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Pink

    Pink

    This one is our personal favourite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kiara Advani: Guilty actor\'s designer bag collection ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh; Check them out
Kiara Advani: Guilty actor's designer bag collection ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh; Check them out
Steven Spielberg\'s daughter Mikaela Spielberg: From being adopted to a polytheist, 6 FACTS about the star kid
Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg: From being adopted to a polytheist, 6 FACTS about the star kid
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput rocks her no makeup look as she heads for workout sans husband Shahid Kapoor
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput rocks her no makeup look as she heads for workout sans husband Shahid Kapoor
Malaika Arora raises the temperature in her recent all black gym wear; Check it out
Malaika Arora raises the temperature in her recent all black gym wear; Check it out
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan\'s airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday: 5 Reasons why we can\'t wait to watch Puri Jagannadh\'s next film
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday: 5 Reasons why we can't wait to watch Puri Jagannadh's next film

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement