BTS: Golden Maknae Jungkook can pull off any shade of hair colour; Here's Proof

Jungkook rocking different hair colour

BTS' members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, V and J-Hope have one thing in common and i.e. the Bangtan boys love experimenting with hair colours. Speaking of BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook, he is unarguably one of the cutest members of the K-pop band. Due to his talent and charming looks, he has won millions of hearts worldwide. Jungkook loves experimenting with his hair. Though he is not known for changing his hair colour often, there have been times he has experimented with his hairstyle. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that BTS will be making a comeback on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the teaser photo that went viral on the internet, Jungkook debuted blue hair highlights and ARMY can't stop obsessing over it! Today, we take a look at times Jungkook rocked different hair colours. Well, if you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then this is it!

Photo Credit : Instagram