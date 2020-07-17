Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jungkook
/
BTS' Jungkook is obsessed with the colour black and the Golden Maknae's selfies are all the PROOF you need

BTS' Jungkook is obsessed with the colour black and the Golden Maknae's selfies are all the PROOF you need

BTS' Jungkook's love for black knows no bounds. Given the fact that black rules his wardrobe, here are some of his selfies that prove his obsession with the colour.
72 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Proof that Jungkook loves the colour black

    Proof that Jungkook loves the colour black

    BTS recently released their fourth Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey'. The album features Japanese versions of their songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7, including two new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. Ever since the album released, it has been breaking records and how! Talking about BTS' song Stay Gold, ARMYs can't stop falling in love with the beautiful song. The music video is nothing less than magic. On the other hand, You Eyes Tell, which is Jungkook's self-composed track is also receiving love. Your Eyes Tell is an honest depiction of unconditional love and hope. The song is also a part of the upcoming Japanese film OST of the same name. BTS recently performed the song on the Japanese late-night show, CDTV Japan. And as always, BTS made ARMYs fall in love with their performance. Fans can't stop talking about how beautiful the song is! Undoubtedly, Jungkook did a fabulous work on the same. Apart from his vocals and songwriting skills, lately, Jungkook has been making ARMYs heart race by sharing his handsome selcas. Nowadays, he is very active on Weverse and Twitter. Anyone who follows him or is a huge fan of Kookie might know that he is obsessed with the colour black. Be it donning a casual T-shirt or wearing an expensive jacket, most of the time, his go-to-colour is black. Jungkook's love for black knows no bounds. Well, given the fact that black rules his wardrobe, here are some of his selfies that prove his obsession with the colour.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 2 / 8
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    The Golden Maknae recently shared this selfie on Weverse and made ARMYs go crazy over him. Jungkook can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt in the same.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 3 / 8
    Nerdy look on point

    Nerdy look on point

    A few weeks ago, Jungkook took to BTS' Twitter and shared not one but two selcas. He can be seen wearing glasses and acing the nerdy look in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 4 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    No doubt, he nailed the nerdy look. Also, he looks cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 5 / 8
    Long hair suits him so much

    Long hair suits him so much

    Do you miss his long hair?

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Fitness enthusiast

    Fitness enthusiast

    It's no secret that Jungkook is a fitness freak.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 7 / 8
    Gym selca

    Gym selca

    Given the fact he is so strong, JK is also fondly known as Muscle pig.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Those eyes!

    Those eyes!

    This pic will definitely make you fall in love with him.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement