BTS' Jungkook is obsessed with the colour black and the Golden Maknae's selfies are all the PROOF you need

1 / 8

Proof that Jungkook loves the colour black

BTS recently released their fourth Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey'. The album features Japanese versions of their songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7, including two new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. Ever since the album released, it has been breaking records and how! Talking about BTS' song Stay Gold, ARMYs can't stop falling in love with the beautiful song. The music video is nothing less than magic. On the other hand, You Eyes Tell, which is Jungkook's self-composed track is also receiving love. Your Eyes Tell is an honest depiction of unconditional love and hope. The song is also a part of the upcoming Japanese film OST of the same name. BTS recently performed the song on the Japanese late-night show, CDTV Japan. And as always, BTS made ARMYs fall in love with their performance. Fans can't stop talking about how beautiful the song is! Undoubtedly, Jungkook did a fabulous work on the same. Apart from his vocals and songwriting skills, lately, Jungkook has been making ARMYs heart race by sharing his handsome selcas. Nowadays, he is very active on Weverse and Twitter. Anyone who follows him or is a huge fan of Kookie might know that he is obsessed with the colour black. Be it donning a casual T-shirt or wearing an expensive jacket, most of the time, his go-to-colour is black. Jungkook's love for black knows no bounds. Well, given the fact that black rules his wardrobe, here are some of his selfies that prove his obsession with the colour.

Photo Credit : Weverse