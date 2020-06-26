Advertisement
From Golden Maknae to Justin Seagull: ALL of BTS' Jungkook's cute nicknames and their meanings DECODED

BTS' Jungkook is fondly called as Golden Maknae. Apart from Golden Maknae, the youngest band member has been given many nicknames over the years. And today, we decode the meaning behind them.
    List of BTS' Jungkook's adorable nicknames

    List of BTS' Jungkook's adorable nicknames

    BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and V enjoy a huge following worldwide. Apart from their singing, the Bangtan Boys make ARMYs heart race with their charming personalities all the time. Each member of the group is special in their own way! Recently, BTS created a huge buzz due to the lead single from their fourth Japanese album, Stay Gold. The Bangtan boys made everyone fall in love with them all over again. Fans couldn't stop talking about the BTS members; especially Jungkook who made ARMYs go crazy over him yet again. Jungkook, as we all know, is one of the cutest members of the group. Not just his band members, but ARMYs adore him a lot as well. Jungkook has got an angelic smile that can melt millions of hearts. Just a few weeks ago, Jungkook took the internet by storm as he dropped his solo song 'Still With You' as a part of the Festa 2020 celebrations. For the uninitiated, he has not only crooned the song but he has also co-produced it. The soothing music and deep lyrics were enough to make ARMYs fall in love with Golden Maknae all over again. Talking about his popular nickname i.e. Golden Maknae, anyone and everyone who is a huge fan of the singer might know the meaning behind it. For the unversed, 'maknae' refers to the youngest person. Given the fact that he is the youngest member of the group, he's the maknae. The 'golden' is because of how good he is at whatever he does. He is an all-rounder. Apart from Golden Maknae, Jungkook has been given many nicknames over the years. And today, we decode the meaning behind them.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Golden Maknae

    Golden Maknae

    In Break The Silence Ep 5, Jungkook opened up about how he feels about his nickname Golden Maknae. Jungkook said, "I envy the image people have of me. People call me the Golden Maknae, but that's not how I feel, so I have to try harder to make myself appear that way. After all the time since my debut, I think finally I'm trying really hard."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 9
    Kookie

    Kookie

    Kookie is a short version of his name. Isn't it cute?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    Jungkookie

    Jungkookie

    He is also fondly called as Jungkookie by his band members, as well as, ARMYs. At times, he is also called 'Jeon Jungkookie.'

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 5 / 9
    JK

    JK

    The band members, especially J-Hope like to call him JK. Well, JK is a short version of his name.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 9
    Muscle pig

    Muscle pig

    Anyone and everyone who follows JK knows that he is a fitness enthusiast. Very often, he uploads his gym photos and workout videos. Given the fact he is strong, he is known to be the Muscle pig.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 9
    Bunny

    Bunny

    Like we mentioned earlier, he has got an angelic smile. Whenever he smiles, he looks like an adorable bunny. JK is caring and adorable and the list goes on!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 9
    Jungshook

    Jungshook

    Are you surprised? Well, Jungshook is the name given to him because of the face he pulls when he is really confused.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 9 / 9
    Justin Seagull

    Justin Seagull

    For the unversed, Jungkook's original stage name was going to be 'Seagull.' During an interview, members were asked what their English name would be and JK said it would be Justin Seagull. For the uninitiated, he is a fan of Justin Bieber.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

