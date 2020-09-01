Advertisement
Happy Birthday Jungkook: 15 BEST photos of BTS' Golden Maknae that should NOT be missed

The youngest member of BTS 'Jeon Jungkook' turns a year older today. As we celebrate our Golden Maknae's special day, here's a look at JK's pictures that are too cute to be missed.
49732 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 11:35 am
  • 1 / 15
    A look at Jungkook aka Golden Maknae's unmissable pics

    The youngest member of BTS 'Jeon Jungkook' is one of the cutest members of the group. Today, it's Jungkook's birthday and ARMY around the world are celebrating Golden Maknae's special day. ARMY has already taken over Twitter and other social media accounts to wish JK. The hashtags such as #HappyJungkookDay, #HappyBirthdayJK, #GoldenJungkookTime, #StillWithJungkook #HappyBirthdayGoldenMaknae and more are all trending on Twitter. There's absolutely no denying that Jungkook, also known as Jungkookie enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. He is undeniably handsome and beyond cute. Jungkook's voice and angelic smile is enough to melt million hearts. Time and again, he makes fans go gaga over him. From sharing his boxing videos to charming selfies, Jungkook's one social media post is enough to break the internet. The same speaks about the power JK holds. As we celebrate our Golden Maknae's birthday, here's a look at JK's adorable pictures that are too cute to be missed.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 2 / 15
    Cuteness overload

    Last year, on Jungkook's birthday, J-Hope shared a snapshot of JK looking in the mirror.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 3 / 15
    His smile!

    Having a bad day? Jungkook's smile will brighten up your day for sure.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 4 / 15
    Candid at its best

    It's no secret that Jungkook considers RM his role model. Last year, Namjoon shared a candid picture of JK and boy, he looks so cute.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 5 / 15
    Fitness freak

    Jungkook is a fitness enthusiast. He is also fondly known as the Muscle pig of BTS.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 6 / 15
    Selfie on point

    This selfie of JK will definitely make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 7 / 15
    Carfies

    Who else misses Jungkook's car selfies?

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 8 / 15
    If only looks could kill

    This selca will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 9 / 15
    Stylish Maknae

    He is one of the most stylish members of the group. Be it rocking a casual look or looking dapper in a suit, he can rock any look effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 10 / 15
    All hearts

    His love for ARMY knows no bounds.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 11 / 15
    Could he be more adorable?

    This pic has cuteness written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 12 / 15
    Nerdy look on point

    There's no denying that he looks damn good when he wears glasses.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 13 / 15
    Bedfie

    JK can be seen chilling on his bed wearing a simple grey tee.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 14 / 15
    Handsome as hell

    This pic will make your heart flutter.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 15 / 15
    JK's swoon-worthy selca

    Jungkook broke the internet when he shared this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

