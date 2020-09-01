Happy Birthday Jungkook: 15 BEST photos of BTS' Golden Maknae that should NOT be missed

1 / 15

A look at Jungkook aka Golden Maknae's unmissable pics

The youngest member of BTS 'Jeon Jungkook' is one of the cutest members of the group. Today, it's Jungkook's birthday and ARMY around the world are celebrating Golden Maknae's special day. ARMY has already taken over Twitter and other social media accounts to wish JK. The hashtags such as #HappyJungkookDay, #HappyBirthdayJK, #GoldenJungkookTime, #StillWithJungkook #HappyBirthdayGoldenMaknae and more are all trending on Twitter. There's absolutely no denying that Jungkook, also known as Jungkookie enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. He is undeniably handsome and beyond cute. Jungkook's voice and angelic smile is enough to melt million hearts. Time and again, he makes fans go gaga over him. From sharing his boxing videos to charming selfies, Jungkook's one social media post is enough to break the internet. The same speaks about the power JK holds. As we celebrate our Golden Maknae's birthday, here's a look at JK's adorable pictures that are too cute to be missed.

Photo Credit : Twitter