/
/
/
Jungkook's quotes about his friendship with the BTS members will make you believe in 'friends like family'
Jungkook's quotes about his friendship with the BTS members will make you believe in 'friends like family'
Jungkook aka Golden Maknae is one of the most loved members out of all the BTS members and shares a close bond with the rest of the members. Take a look at his interesting statements about being friends with his co-members!
Written By
Ekta Varma
4561 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 20, 2020 06:32 pm
1 / 7
Here's what Golden Maknae has said about his bond with BTS members
The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and has a loyal fan following globally. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. BTS recently released their fourth Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey'. The album features Japanese versions of their songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7, including two new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. Ever since the album released, it has been breaking records! BTS member Jungkook is one of the most popular members from the band and he enjoys a huge fan following. Golden Maknae is highly admired by all the ARMY members who are often swooned by his charm and good looks. Apart from his vocals and songwriting skills, lately, Jungkook has been making ARMYs heart race by sharing his handsome selfies. The singer shares a fantastic bond with his fellow band members and has often shared how they are like family to him! Take a look at some of his most interesting statements about the bond they share!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
You don't need to say much
According to Jungkook, BTS doesn’t need to say how they feel about each other. They can feel it. The members aren’t like, ‘Let’s stay together ’til the day we die!’, but after living with them for a long time, there are things you can tell without the need for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
The best connection
“There’s a kind of invisible connection,” he explained. “I feel that kind of connection with the members.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Friends like family
When Jungkook moved to Seoul, he moved there alone without friends or family, but he found both in BTS. "I moved to Seoul at a very young age and didn’t have any best friends. The members are the ones who are always by my side, and the ones I’ve been with the longest." Golden Maknae once said.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Bonds for life
“I think they make me feel emotions that are hard to describe,” he continued. “It feels like we’re companions, and they helped me realize what friendship is.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Friends made for life
“Family. They aren’t family, but they feel like family.” He also added, "There are times when I feel a close connection with them.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Happened organically
BTS’s “invisible connection” isn’t one that can be formulated. It happened organically over time. He also mentioned, "In the way that water flows, I think we’re all doing a good job to maintain this balance."
Photo Credit : Instagram