People's Sexiest International Man 2020: 10 Pics of BTS' Jungkook which prove he's worthy of the 'sexy' title

Jungkook recently bagged the title of 'People's Sexiest International Man 2020'. Take a look at his pictures that will leave you crushing on him.
53179 reads Mumbai Updated: November 19, 2020 01:39 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Jungkook's BEST photos

    BTS' new album 'BE' is all set to release and fans around the world are beyond excited for it. A few days ago, BTS dropped the video teaser of the title track 'Life Goes On' and it went viral for many reasons. For the uninitiated, all the BTS members have participated in creating their upcoming album and that's something that makes their new album so special. To increase the excitement level of ARMY, BTS recently dropped the second teaser of their track 'Life Goes On' and all we can say is, BE is going to be amazing on all levels. For the unversed, Life Goes On MV is co-directed by Jungkook. Talking about the Golden Maknae, Kookie recently bagged the title of 'Sexiest International Man', as he got the maximum votes in the poll run by People magazine. Yes, you read it right. As soon as Jungkook was declared the winner, he started trending on Twitter. And why not? As we know, Jungkook can sweep you off your feet with his charm. He can be cute and sexy at the same time. His angelic smile is also enough to steal hearts. Having said that, take a look at some of his handsome pictures that will leave you crushing hard on him.

    Photo Credit : Big Hit Entertainment

  • 2 / 10
    Candid at its best

    This pic of JK will make you go weak in the knees.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 10
    That smile!

    Having a bad day? Jungkook's smile will instantly brighten up your day.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 10
    Dapper

    Undeniably, he looks dapper in a suit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off him

    Jungkook's car selfies are the best.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 6 / 10
    All hearts

    We all know Jungkook's love for ARMY knows no bounds.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 10
    An angel

    Jungkook knows how to look handsome and attractive at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 10
    Casual look

    Golden Maknae's style is always up to the mark. He is one of the most stylish K-pop idols.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 9 / 10
    Cutie pie

    This pic is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 10 / 10
    Selca on point

    Jungkook is the King of selfies, agree?

    Photo Credit : Weverse

