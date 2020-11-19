People's Sexiest International Man 2020: 10 Pics of BTS' Jungkook which prove he's worthy of the 'sexy' title

1 / 10

Jungkook's BEST photos

BTS' new album 'BE' is all set to release and fans around the world are beyond excited for it. A few days ago, BTS dropped the video teaser of the title track 'Life Goes On' and it went viral for many reasons. For the uninitiated, all the BTS members have participated in creating their upcoming album and that's something that makes their new album so special. To increase the excitement level of ARMY, BTS recently dropped the second teaser of their track 'Life Goes On' and all we can say is, BE is going to be amazing on all levels. For the unversed, Life Goes On MV is co-directed by Jungkook. Talking about the Golden Maknae, Kookie recently bagged the title of 'Sexiest International Man', as he got the maximum votes in the poll run by People magazine. Yes, you read it right. As soon as Jungkook was declared the winner, he started trending on Twitter. And why not? As we know, Jungkook can sweep you off your feet with his charm. He can be cute and sexy at the same time. His angelic smile is also enough to steal hearts. Having said that, take a look at some of his handsome pictures that will leave you crushing hard on him.

Photo Credit : Big Hit Entertainment