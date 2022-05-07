PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ Jungkook brought versatility to the all-black outfit game

1 / 6

BTS' Jungkook

Born Jeon Jungkook, BTS’ youngest member and main vocalist is more commonly known mononymously as Jungkook. The South Korean singer and songwriter originally auditioned for the talent show ‘Superstar K’, following which, though not selected, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history! After debuting with the group in 2013 at the age of 15 (international age), Jungkook has released three solo songs under BTS to date: ‘Begin’ (2016), ‘Euphoria’ (2018), and ‘My Time’ (2020). The BTS member’s unique style and personality reflect in everything he does, from his music to his art, and even his fashion sense. Today, we’re taking a look at a few of our favourite photos of BTS’ Jungkook bringing versatility to the all-black outfit game, and doing so with immense ease!

Photo Credit : News1