PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ Jungkook brought versatility to the all-black outfit game

Born Jeon Jungkook, BTS’ youngest member and main vocalist is more commonly known mononymously as Jungkook. The South Korean singer and songwriter originally auditioned for the talent show ‘Superstar K’, following which, though not selected, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history! After debuting with the group in 2013 at the age of 15 (international age), Jungkook has released three solo songs under BTS to date: ‘Begin’ (2016), ‘Euphoria’ (2018), and ‘My Time’ (2020). The BTS member’s unique style and personality reflect in everything he does, from his music to his art, and even his fashion sense. Today, we’re taking a look at a few of our favourite photos of BTS’ Jungkook bringing versatility to the all-black outfit game, and doing so with immense ease!
Photo Credit : News1
With a black bucket hat to complete his look, Jungkook looks like a young student in this airport 'fit!
BTS' Jungkook looks youthful as he heads to the car in this short-sleeved shirt thrown over a matching T-shirt and shorts.
BTS' Jungkook adds a dark grey sweater for a special touch while remaining in the achromatic range of colours, and completes the look with this ball cap.
BTS' Jungkook is reminiscent of a college student you'd see on campus, with his black bag matching his outfit.
Jungkook adorns a checked shirt underneath the jacket to add a special point to this comfy look.
