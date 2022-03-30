PHOTOS: BTS’ Jungkook has his way with taking unique selfies; Here’s proof

1 / 6

Jungkook

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, also known as golden maknae gains mastery at everything that he puts his heart and mind to. His skills for being good at countless things have been appreciated multiple times. One of those happens to be his expertise in using cameras, be it for his solo project Golden Film or for capturing precious memories of his fellow BTS members. The same carries to his unique selfies that have an edge to them and are shot to bring out his best sides, varyingly impressive each time. Jungkook is currently in the USA, under self-quarantine after having caught COVID-19 on March 28 (PT). He has since reassured his fans of his health however they continue to send messages of support and love for him. Here are some of our most liked selfies from the ‘Still With You’ hitmaker.

Photo Credit : Jungkook's Instagram