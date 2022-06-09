Jurassic World Dominion: Everything you need to know about Chris Pratt's movie

1 / 6

Jurassic World Dominion

The conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy is nearly here. Jurassic World: Dominion has been positioned by Universal as the last installment in the Jurassic series. It is the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth installment in the broader Jurassic franchise (which started with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001). The original Jurassic Park picture, known for its iconic soundtrack, visionary technological effects, and a plot full of heart and soul, captivated the hearts of many in 1993, and the succeeding five films have gone on to generate large box office statistics as a result. With Jurassic World: Dominion due to release soon, we've compiled all the facts you need to know before seeing the last installment of this great series.

Photo Credit : Jurassic World Instagram