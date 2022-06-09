Jurassic World Dominion: Everything you need to know about Chris Pratt's movie

The conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy is nearly here. Jurassic World: Dominion has been positioned by Universal as the last installment in the Jurassic series. It is the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth installment in the broader Jurassic franchise (which started with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001). The original Jurassic Park picture, known for its iconic soundtrack, visionary technological effects, and a plot full of heart and soul, captivated the hearts of many in 1993, and the succeeding five films have gone on to generate large box office statistics as a result. With Jurassic World: Dominion due to release soon, we've compiled all the facts you need to know before seeing the last installment of this great series.
Jurassic World: Dominion's plot continues from the previous two films in the series, Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar (the island that held Jurassic World and, over three decades before that, Jurassic Park). Dinosaurs currently coexist – and hunt – with people all across the earth.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing from the previous Jurassic World movie. However, performers from the original 1993 Jurassic Park picture, including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, will reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Alan Grant, respectively.
Michael Giacchino, who has written the music for the previous two Jurassic World films, returns as the composer for Dominion.
Jurassic World: Dominion is due to come bursting onto screens worldwide on 10 June 2022.
Jurassic World Dominion is the longest movie in the franchise, clocking in at a huge 2 hours and 23 minutes.
