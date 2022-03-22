From Jurassic World to Halloween; 5 movie franchises ending in 2022

6 / 6

Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick might be the end of the Top Gun series as soon as Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The original picture was released in cinemas in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of Cruise's most memorable flicks. Due to COVID-19 and the state of cinemas and the box office, Paramount Pictures has been obliged to constantly postpone the film. Top Gun 3 has not yet been discussed, which implies that the sequel might terminate the series just as it formally becomes one, as per Screenrant.

Photo Credit : Screenrant