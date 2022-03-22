From Jurassic World to Halloween; 5 movie franchises ending in 2022

Several major Hollywood film series, ranging from Jurassic World to Halloween, might end in 2022. Studios continue to place a premium on franchises, since well-known intellectual property (IP) may be the key to box office success in many circumstances. That is why the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, the DC Extended Universe, and Transformers keep making new films. While all of those series have plans for future instalments, many more blockbuster storylines may come to an end in 2022. Below we have 6 films, some rumoured and some confirmed, that will end in 2022.
Photo Credit : Screenrant
Downton Abbey fans may be able to bid farewell to the Crawleys in 2022. The popular British television series aired for six seasons before being transformed into a film franchise by Focus Features in 2019. The sequel was finally pushed back to 2022, when it will be released in late April in the UK and late May in the United States. There have been no talks regarding Downton Abbey 3, which might imply that this is the last instalment, as per Screenrant.
The Jurassic World franchise is set to finish in some form in 2022. Universal rebooted the Jurassic Park franchise in 2015 with Chris Pratt, and Jurassic World: Dominion will conclude the trilogy in 2022. The film is being billed as the conclusion of the Jurassic period, with original cast members such as Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprising their roles.
The relaunch of Halloween by Blumhouse and Universal will likewise come to an end in 2022. Jaime Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode in 2018's Halloween, which was a direct sequel to 1978. The film was a critical and commercial success, prompting plans for two sequels to be released in back-to-back years. Although Halloween Kills was welcomed with a more polarised reaction in 2021, Halloween Ends has the burden of resolving the Strode family's long-running feud with Michael Myers.
Puss in Boots, a Shrek spinoff series from DreamWorks, may potentially reach its conclusion in 2022. The first film, featuring Antonio Banderas' heroic cat, was released in 2011 and grossed more than $500 million worldwide. However, it took more than a decade for the next movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, to be released in cinemas in September 2022.
Top Gun: Maverick might be the end of the Top Gun series as soon as Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The original picture was released in cinemas in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of Cruise's most memorable flicks. Due to COVID-19 and the state of cinemas and the box office, Paramount Pictures has been obliged to constantly postpone the film. Top Gun 3 has not yet been discussed, which implies that the sequel might terminate the series just as it formally becomes one, as per Screenrant.