Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are celebrating 4 years of marriage. The couple is one of the hottest pairs in the industry, given their top rung status many netizens stand against the relationship of the couple. Especially after Justin's tragic breakup with his famous ex-girlfriend, Hailey became an easy target for all the angry fans who wanted Justin to end up with his ex. But the couple has persevered through the harsh criticism of their marriage and gained some precious supporters in the process. The couple is fond of showing off their fairytale love story and ends up posting many adorable snaps. To check out some of the best ones, scroll down further.
The couple seems to have the perfect mornings together in bed with their cute pet dog.
Hailey frequently tags along the pop star whenever he goes on tours.
The couple also enjoys the slow days together.
The pair are mostly seen hanging on to each other at events and this snap is a clear testimony to that.
The couple is famous among fans for their small gestures and cute habits.
As the saying goes, the couple that can play together stays together. Justin and Hailey are great friends before they are each other's lovers, which makes their relationship extra strong.
John Legend-Chrissy Teigen Anniversary: 6 times th...
5 top Courtroom dramas from South that deserve eve...
Sachin Shroff to Raj Anadkat: 5 Actors who replace...
PHOTOS: 6 times SEVENTEEN’s handsome vocalist Josh...