5 Times Justin Bieber opened up about his struggle with mental illness and encouraged others to not give up
Justin Bieber is currently creating a buzz due to his new album 'Changes' and docu-series Seasons. Here's a look at times he got candid about his struggle with mental illness and motivated others to seek help when need be.
Published: February 5, 2020 04:55 pm
Justin Bieber on his battle with mental illness
Justin Bieber is one of the popular singers in the music industry. The Yummy singer is currently creating a buzz due to his new album 'Changes' and docu-series Seasons. In the recent episodes of his new series, Justin opened up about drug use, Lyme disease and his battle with mental illness. Speaking about suffering from Lyme disease, Justin mentioned that he undergoes extensive therapy which includes therapy for depression as well as Lyme. He added, "I'm committed to getting better and committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether it's inconvenient or not, because I know ultimately it's not only for me." Time and again, Justin has also got candid about dealing with anxiety. Before his grand wedding with now wife Hailey Bieber, Justin had announced that he is taking a short break to work on some deep-rooted issues. He shared a pic from his therapy session and wrote, "I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have." Through his new album, Justin will give us an insight into his battle with depression and more. Here's a look at times he got candid about his struggle with mental illness and motivated others to seek help when need be.
On fighting with anxiety
Last year, Justin got candid about his struggle with anxiety and shared, "Don't stop fighting the battle has already won. Fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win... God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love and of a sound mind."
On Therapy
Last year, Justin shared a pic from his therapy session and wrote, "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions."
Struggling but not giving up
Justin who keeps updating his fans about his struggle with depression took to his Instagram and wrote, "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me."
Got depressed while on tour
Speaking about depression, he said, "I got really depressed on tour. I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."
Some days it gets difficult
In a lengthy Instagram post, Justin wrote, "It's hard to get out of bed in the morning.... when it feels like there's trouble after trouble after trouble. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don't even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it's never going to change." The singer further added that his faith and the support of his friends and family have helped him turn his life around.
