5 Times Justin Bieber opened up about his struggle with mental illness and encouraged others to not give up

Justin Bieber on his battle with mental illness

Justin Bieber is one of the popular singers in the music industry. The Yummy singer is currently creating a buzz due to his new album 'Changes' and docu-series Seasons. In the recent episodes of his new series, Justin opened up about drug use, Lyme disease and his battle with mental illness. Speaking about suffering from Lyme disease, Justin mentioned that he undergoes extensive therapy which includes therapy for depression as well as Lyme. He added, "I'm committed to getting better and committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether it's inconvenient or not, because I know ultimately it's not only for me." Time and again, Justin has also got candid about dealing with anxiety. Before his grand wedding with now wife Hailey Bieber, Justin had announced that he is taking a short break to work on some deep-rooted issues. He shared a pic from his therapy session and wrote, "I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have." Through his new album, Justin will give us an insight into his battle with depression and more. Here's a look at times he got candid about his struggle with mental illness and motivated others to seek help when need be.

Photo Credit : Getty Images