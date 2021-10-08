5 times Justin Bieber wowed us with his suave red carpet style

After making his debut in 2008, Justin Bieber has not only grown as an artist and as a person but fans also got to witness the massive shift in his style as Bieber went from teen icon to suave man. Back in 2008 when Justin was just 14, he made purple sweaters, the classic side-swept hairstyle and converse shoes synonymous with his identity. Today, the music sensation has a line on his own--Drew and can often be spotted in oversized funky loungewear, trendy pieces and suave suits!
Today, in honour of his massive style transformation, we’re looking back at JB’s best red carpet moments! Bonus: Some also feature his wife and supermodel Hailey Bieber!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attended The 2021 Met Gala in September ad looked stylish in coordinated black ensembles.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Baldwin attended a private event and looked oh so chic!
Justin Bieber performed with Ariana Grande at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella looking sharp in a green tracksuit!
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were seen coming out of a private lunch in Paris!
Justin Bieber attended the 58th GRAMMY Awards in LA in 2016, wearing a clean black look!