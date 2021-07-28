6 ADORABLE SELFIES of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber which are all about being mushy in love

1 / 6

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have always been each other's greatest cheerleaders

Justin Bieber has always been somewhat of a romantic - isn’t it so, Beliebers? The Yummy singer, 27, and his wife Hailey Bieber Baldwin, 24, are all about sharing cozied-up selfies with their fans, and captioning them in the most endearing way ever! Despite being on, off, and on again at the beginning of their relationship, the two definitely seem to have found their way into one another’s arms and their individual fandoms, plus fans who love the couple wish that they spend the rest of their lives and eternity together. The couple had first briefly met around 2009 when Justin had just started off with his career, but officially started dating around 2016. They have denied rumours quite a good number of times, making fans go crazy with how they seemed to be a couple, but were actually not! Justin had even taken to his Instagram account to share that he is “super single” and not dating his “good friend” Hailey Baldwin! However, in summer 2015, the two even got matching ‘G’ tattoos in honor of pastor Chad Veach's daughter, Georgia, who was born with Lissencephaly, a rare condition that is characterized by a lack of folds in the brain. After kinda-sorta confirming their relationship in 2016, Hailey put it out that they are “not an exclusive couple”, via E! News. However, fate knew that the two were meant to be together, and so there they are - as the happy, mushy couple fans witness on their social media handles. We hope Hailey and Justin can stay as tight-knit as they are, and as for the Beliebers out there, they just want an abundance of the couple’s selfies! Meanwhile, we got you. So, here are a few of their selfies that make us adore this young couple more than ever:

Photo Credit : JUSTIN BIEBER INSTAGRAM