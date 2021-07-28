Home ⁄
6 ADORABLE SELFIES of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber which are all about being mushy in love
When it comes to being each other’s support system, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have no match! These two, and their love story is iconic in their own beautiful way because after all, love is all about holding onto each other forever and a little more.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have always been each other's greatest cheerleaders
Justin Bieber has always been somewhat of a romantic - isn’t it so, Beliebers? The Yummy singer, 27, and his wife Hailey Bieber Baldwin, 24, are all about sharing cozied-up selfies with their fans, and captioning them in the most endearing way ever! Despite being on, off, and on again at the beginning of their relationship, the two definitely seem to have found their way into one another’s arms and their individual fandoms, plus fans who love the couple wish that they spend the rest of their lives and eternity together.
The couple had first briefly met around 2009 when Justin had just started off with his career, but officially started dating around 2016. They have denied rumours quite a good number of times, making fans go crazy with how they seemed to be a couple, but were actually not! Justin had even taken to his Instagram account to share that he is “super single” and not dating his “good friend” Hailey Baldwin! However, in summer 2015, the two even got matching ‘G’ tattoos in honor of pastor Chad Veach's daughter, Georgia, who was born with Lissencephaly, a rare condition that is characterized by a lack of folds in the brain.
After kinda-sorta confirming their relationship in 2016, Hailey put it out that they are “not an exclusive couple”, via E! News. However, fate knew that the two were meant to be together, and so there they are - as the happy, mushy couple fans witness on their social media handles. We hope Hailey and Justin can stay as tight-knit as they are, and as for the Beliebers out there, they just want an abundance of the couple’s selfies!
Meanwhile, we got you. So, here are a few of their selfies that make us adore this young couple more than ever:
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber flaunt their love with a morning selfie
A sunny sky, and Hailey by his side - does Justin Bieber need anything else? Captioning the picture, “go best fwend”, Justin had shown his love towards his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and it was too much to take in!
When the Biebers posed wearing matching jackets and beanies
Two coffee cups and a thousand lovely memories! Yes, that’s what this couple is all about. The Biebers always find a way to capture the most mundane yet the most memorable of events.
The Biebers share a goofy collage with their fans
Justin Bieber’s Instagram is all about some mushy moments of him and Hailey. In this picture, the two seem to be goofing around, while clicking the most perfectly imperfect selfies with one another.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sharing a good laugh
Oh, what a sight! The two lovebirds have captured a beautiful moment, where Hailey’s uncontrollable laughter and Justin’s cheek-to-cheek smile have glammed up the show!
When Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were all cozied up in sweatshirts
Justin and Hailey are all cuddled up in white and red sweatshirts to support one of their favourite singers, Billie Eilish. But, what really attracted us in this picture is how the two of them look so picture-perfect together, even while posing casually.
