Hailey & Justin Bieber to Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas, here are 5 celeb couples who found love early in life

    Young in love

    While love doesn’t come easy, some Hollywood celebrities were lucky enough to stumble on their life partners early on in life. From finding love while in between relationships like Justin and Hailey Bieber or just knowing that their partner is the one like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez or Nick Jonas when he attended the Met Gala in 2017 with his now-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. We are looking back at 5 celebrity couples who found love early on in their lives.

    Hailey and Justin Bieber

    After an intense 2-year breakup, Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 in the Bahamas after breaking up with Selena Gomez for the last time. The two wed in a New York City courthouse just two months later. The Biebers hosted a second wedding in September 2019 and recently celebrated their 2 year wedding anniversary!

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

    Pop singer Ariana Grande married her real estate boyfriend Dalton Gomez when she was 27 last year! The 7 Rings singer tied the knot with her boyfriend Gomez in an intimate ceremony in Montecito in December 2020.

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first met in November 2015. Over the course of their nearly six-year romance, the couple has broken up three times: in June 2016, in March 2018, and January 2019. The couple most recently rekindled their relationship in November of 2020 and got pregnant just a few months after.

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began dating in 2016, after being introduced by mutual friends. In 2017, Joe proposed to Sophie and they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards—and thanks to Instagram live, fans saw the whole thing! Back in 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl!

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

    Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter DMs in 2016, but they didn't begin dating until a year and a half later when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. He proposed with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring—and shut down the entire London store for Priyanka to pick it out!

