Hailey & Justin Bieber to Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas, here are 5 celeb couples who found love early in life

1 / 6

Young in love

While love doesn’t come easy, some Hollywood celebrities were lucky enough to stumble on their life partners early on in life. From finding love while in between relationships like Justin and Hailey Bieber or just knowing that their partner is the one like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez or Nick Jonas when he attended the Met Gala in 2017 with his now-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. We are looking back at 5 celebrity couples who found love early on in their lives.

Photo Credit : Getty Images