Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s lockdown selfies leave fans gushing at the adorable couple: Take a look

1 / 7

A look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's lockdown selfies

The happily married couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were friends for a long time. Their story is no less than that of a fairy-tale; the two met each other for the first time in the year 2009. During an event, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, played a mediator and introduced Justin to his daughter. The couple got engaged on July 7, 2018, in the Bahamas while the two were on vacation after reigniting their love affair following years of friendship and on and off dating rumours. Few months into being engaged the couple got secretly married in the same year on 13 September. However, the “couple goals” duo, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married to each other officially in January 2019. Since then The Yummy heartthrob Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are truly in love with each other and their Instagram handle, media appearances, interviews stay true to this. The couple has often been spotted holding hands in public, getting cosy as they bask in the sun, working out together, enjoying their vacation time and having a lot of fun as they stay in during the ongoing pandemic. Their adorable chemistry is loved by their admirers and the duo sets major couple goals for their fans. Well, there is no doubt that the ‘Baby’ singer Justin Bieber and super model Hailey Baldwin make an amazing pair. Let’s have a look at the adorable couple who take the internet on storm each time they post a picture together.

Photo Credit : Instagram