Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Anniversary: 6 photos that prove they are absolute relationship goals

1 / 7

Happy Anniversary Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin and Hailey Bieber are the cutest celebrity pair. This celebrity couple is undeniably #relationshipgoals. From their epic wedding looks to the Biebs doing his wife's makeup during quarantine, we can't deny that we love seeing Justin and Hailey in love, and maybe a little jealous of how these two make marriage look so easy. While their individual careers have been exciting to follow, a large part of what makes the Biebers so intriguing is also their united personal style. On the couple's wedding anniversary lets check out the 6 times Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were relationship goals below!

Photo Credit : Justin Bieber Instagram