Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Anniversary: 6 photos that prove they are absolute relationship goals

Justin and Hailey Bieber are the cutest celebrity pair. This celebrity couple is undeniably #relationshipgoals. From their epic wedding looks to the Biebs doing his wife's makeup during quarantine, we can't deny that we love seeing Justin and Hailey in love, and maybe a little jealous of how these two make marriage look so easy. While their individual careers have been exciting to follow, a large part of what makes the Biebers so intriguing is also their united personal style. On the couple's wedding anniversary lets check out the 6 times Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were relationship goals below!
Photo Credit : Justin Bieber Instagram
Since their wedding, the couple has been frequently photographed together, whether it's doing errands in matching loungewear or road traveling throughout the United States. But in this picture posted by Justin on his insta made fans can't get enough of how cute they look together.
We cant get over how dapper Justin and how gorgeous Hailey looks here. The duo makes sure to take cute candids before going out for dinner.
Photo Credit : Hailey Baldwin Instagram
Justin donned a bespoke Celine tuxedo, while Hailey chose a beautiful strapless gown created by Virgil Abloh for their wedding and their pictures were nothing short of spectacular.
The couple makes sure to post such lovey dovey polaroids of them together
Even the couple's red carpet photos are too cute to handle with Justin and Hailey both talking about how they both keep each other sane.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
People may criticize the couple for getting married at a young age (Justin is 26 and Hailey is 23), but they have proven to the world that they are serious about their relationship. This picture just proves how much they adore each others families too.