1 / 7

Celebrity couples and their cooking tales together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are surely one couple who never makes to create headlines with their social media PDA. The two who are often spotted stepping out in chic casual looks recently decided to dine in and create a pizza menu for their date night. Sharing a picture of the multiple pizzas and her beau Justin Bieber the model shared "Pizza night at ours once a month,” Fans of both the celebrities immediately dropped me excited comments and beauty queen Kylie Jenner commented" Coming in next month." Its not only Justin and Hailey who have been taking cooking seriously this lockdown. One of the most loved and popular celebrity couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently welcomed a daughter too enjoyed a date night indoors with some delicious looking chicken cooked by Gigi herself for her beau Zayn. Not only the supermodel but singer Zayn Malik in fact shared in one of his interviews how he impressed Gigi. While a lot of people would think that it would rather be designer shoes, bags or clothes, it's actually Zayn's culinary skills which made way to her heart. "He makes a brilliant curry. Butter Chicken is his signature dish. Don't worry - he's representing good for the British boys!" shared Gigi in an interview with a magazine. Today we have these photos shared by celebrities of their cooking tales together. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Justin Bieber's instagram