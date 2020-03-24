Justin Bieber looks hilarious sporting a fake mustache and big glasses; See THROWBACK Photos

1 / 6

When Justin Bieber rocked a fake mustache

Justin Bieber is one hilarious guy and you know it! The 'Intentions' singer is one of the wittiest celebrities and his social media posts or his red carpet funny incidents are enough proof of the same. Recently, we came across Justin Bieber's throwback photos from an awards show. In the pic above, Justin can be seen sporting a large fake mustache and big glasses. Also, wearing a bow tie over a black shirt and jeans, Justin looked handsome. The Yummy singer was only sixteen-years-old during the time he attended the award show. The pictures will certainly make you ROFL. Justin and mustache definitely have a long relationship. Recently, Justin made headlines for his album Changes. Apart from it, he was also in the news due to his mustache. Yes, Justin decided to grow a stache and many weren't so impressed including Hailey Bieber. After much controversy surrounding his mustache, Bieber got rid of it and made fans happy. Having said that, check out JB's throwback photos in which he can be seen flaunting his large fake mustache and big glasses. Speaking of JB's latest album Changes, the album peaked at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart and is enjoying time on the Top 10 for five consecutive weeks and counting. Justin's fifth album is said to be his love letter to the love of his life, Hailey Baldwin, and listening to all the songs, you can't help but agree with the sentiment! Justin and Hailey got married on September 13, 2018, and it's been marital bliss for the couple with Changes being proof of their eternal love. Before Changes released, we saw Justin be a part of several collaborations which included Ed Sheeran's I Don't Care and Luis Fonsi's Despacito Remix.

Photo Credit : Getty Images