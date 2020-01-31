PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's cute couple moments are all things love

1 / 8

Justin and Hailey Bieber's romantic photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are indeed couple goals! The duo has been winning and melting hearts for a long time now. Earlier, Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September last year. The couple later had a grand wedding which was graced by their close family members and pals including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and more. The wedding was nothing less than a fairytale. The Baby singer recently attended his YouTube series Seasons premiere along with wife Hailey and family members. Justin and Hailey stole the limelight with their PDA and were too cute to handle. For the uninitiated, in his upcoming series Seasons, Justin will be opening up about his life, career and music. Time and again, Justin and Hailey keep sharing appreciation posts for each other winning hearts all the time. The duo is a part of each other's social media posts as well. They keep sharing romantic selfies on Instagram and their PDA is just too cute to handle. As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, check out their oh-so-romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images