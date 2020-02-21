PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's THROWBACK moments will give you a rush of nostalgia

1 / 10

Justin and Selena's romantic moments

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been one of the cutest and most adorable couples back in the days. They often made red carpet appearances together and gave us major couple goals. The two had met back in 2010 when the romance started blooming. Soon after that, they made their first official appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, photos of which soon started coming out and the couple became famous as 'Jelena'. Ever since, they have had a relationship full of ups and downs. After a few years of ups and downs, the couple unfortunately broke up in 2018. Currently, Justin Bieber is married to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin while Selena Gomez is waiting for the right one. We really miss them and on that note, let us take you down a memory lane with some of the most adorable throwback moments of 'Jelena' which will make your heart melt.

Photo Credit : Getty Images