Home
/
Photos
/
Justin Bieber
/
PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's THROWBACK moments will give you a rush of nostalgia

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's THROWBACK moments will give you a rush of nostalgia

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been one of the most adorable couples ever. Check out their most adorable throwback moments that will take you down the memory lane.
4561 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Justin and Selena's romantic moments

    Justin and Selena's romantic moments

    Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been one of the cutest and most adorable couples back in the days. They often made red carpet appearances together and gave us major couple goals. The two had met back in 2010 when the romance started blooming. Soon after that, they made their first official appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, photos of which soon started coming out and the couple became famous as 'Jelena'. Ever since, they have had a relationship full of ups and downs. After a few years of ups and downs, the couple unfortunately broke up in 2018. Currently, Justin Bieber is married to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin while Selena Gomez is waiting for the right one. We really miss them and on that note, let us take you down a memory lane with some of the most adorable throwback moments of 'Jelena' which will make your heart melt.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    The initial days

    The initial days

    Justin and Selena stun and slay as they twin in black.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 10
    Cannot take their eyes off each other

    Cannot take their eyes off each other

    The two were truly endearing especially when they stole these quick romantic glances at each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We are in love with this click.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 10
    The 'awww' moment

    The 'awww' moment

    This picture is bound to leave you in awe.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 10
    Happy vibes

    Happy vibes

    Such a happy picture it is!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 10
    Teenage sweethearts

    Teenage sweethearts

    No matter what happened, they will always top the list of the cutest couples so far.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 10
    The best kiss

    The best kiss

    Justin and Selena will make your heart melt.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 10
    Endearing PDA

    Endearing PDA

    Throwback to one of our favourite PDA moments.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    Supportive and how!

    Supportive and how!

    Be it as friends or lovers, Justin and Selena had always been so supportive of each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande is a fashionista and slays in every outfit like a pro; Check it out
PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande is a fashionista and slays in every outfit like a pro; Check it out
PHOTOS: 5 times Hansika Motwani looked drop dead gorgeous in black outfits
PHOTOS: 5 times Hansika Motwani looked drop dead gorgeous in black outfits
PHOTOS: Nayanthara\'s holiday wardrobe is everything we want to steal; Check it out
PHOTOS: Nayanthara's holiday wardrobe is everything we want to steal; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secrets the stunning star spilled about her filmy Kapoor family
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secrets the stunning star spilled about her filmy Kapoor family
PHOTOS: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, here\'s a list of star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration
PHOTOS: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, here's a list of star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood stars who donned similar outfits
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood stars who donned similar outfits

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement