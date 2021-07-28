PHOTOS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s black tie ensembles are proof that Biebers have NO bad angles

1 / 6

Justin and Hailey proved that they can literally not look bad!

Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel wife Hailey Bieber recently dressed to the nines and showed up to the Peaches singer’s art gallery auction and let’s just say the Biebers have never looked better! The couple was seen wearing matching black evening ensembles; While JB looked suave in a Saint Laurent black-tie suit, his wife Hailey turned up the heat in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. While the couple looked smitten with each other as always, we couldn’t help but notice how Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue! While we love Justin’s protective side for Hailey, the pictures are only proof that the Biebers have no bad angles! As the couple left the art auction, paparazzi crowded the two to take their pictures but Biebers remained cool as ice while strutting down to their car. Don’t believe us? See the best pictures from the night, we dare you to find a bad angle!

Photo Credit : Hailey Bieber Instagram