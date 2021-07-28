Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Justin Bieber
  4. PHOTOS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s black tie ensembles are proof that Biebers have NO bad angles

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s black tie ensembles are proof that Biebers have NO bad angles

We are looking at Justin & Hailey Bieber’s recent outing at the singer’s art gallery auction where they wore highly risque looks; See their pictures below!
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2021 02:55 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Justin and Hailey proved that they can literally not look bad!

    Justin and Hailey proved that they can literally not look bad!

    Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel wife Hailey Bieber recently dressed to the nines and showed up to the Peaches singer’s art gallery auction and let’s just say the Biebers have never looked better! The couple was seen wearing matching black evening ensembles; While JB looked suave in a Saint Laurent black-tie suit, his wife Hailey turned up the heat in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. While the couple looked smitten with each other as always, we couldn’t help but notice how Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue! While we love Justin’s protective side for Hailey, the pictures are only proof that the Biebers have no bad angles! As the couple left the art auction, paparazzi crowded the two to take their pictures but Biebers remained cool as ice while strutting down to their car. Don’t believe us? See the best pictures from the night, we dare you to find a bad angle!

    Photo Credit : Hailey Bieber Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Justin and Hailey left the event looking woderful from all angles

    Justin and Hailey left the event looking woderful from all angles

    The duo looked fierce as they stepped out of the art auction!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Justin held onto Hailey as they stepped out

    Justin held onto Hailey as they stepped out

    Justin Bieber made sure he held supermodel wife Hailey close as the duo prepared themselves to face the paparazzi outside the event

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Justin and Hailey clicked some close ups before stepping out

    Justin and Hailey clicked some close ups before stepping out

    Justin and Hailey posed for a few close-ups of their glam before the duo made their way to the art auction.

    Photo Credit : Hailey Bieber Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Justin escorted wife Hailey in style

    Justin escorted wife Hailey in style

    The rapper and singer ensured that Hailey was safe in her risque dress as the duo geared up to face the crowd outside the event.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Justin and Hailey pregamed before the event

    Justin and Hailey pregamed before the event

    Justin and Hailey made sure to calm their nerves and chill before they stepped out for the star-studded art auction.

    Photo Credit : Hailey Bieber Instagram