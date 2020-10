1 / 6

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin's PDA raised the bar of romance

Justin Bieber just dropped his new song today and fans couldn't ask for a better surprise during the pandemic. The singer released his song 'Lonely' on Youtube live but he made sure to take out his lady love for a date just hours before the release of his new song. This is his second collaboration with producer Benny Blanco, “Lonely.” The pair last teamed up in 2015 for mega-hit “Love Yourself.” The music video of the same has been directed by Jake Schreier-directed starring actor Jacob Tremblay, who portrays a young Bieber and the song is all about a small child growing in the spotlight. Justin is spotted almost on a daily basis stepping out with his wife Hailey Bieber with whom he recently celebrated his 2 nd wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture of the multiple pizzas and Justin Bieber, the model wrote, "Pizza night at ours once a month.” Fans of both the celebrities immediately dropped comments and beauty queen Kylie Jenner commented as, "Coming in next month." Its not only Justin and Hailey who have been taking cooking seriously this lockdown. Today take a look at these throwback snaps of the two at an event where their chemistry grabbed all the attention.

