Home
/
Photos
/
Justin Bieber
/
From writing a love note to publicly defending Hailey Bieber, 5 times Justin Bieber gave major husband goals

From writing a love note to publicly defending Hailey Bieber, 5 times Justin Bieber gave major husband goals

Right from publicly appreciating his lovely wife to defending her when need be, Justin Bieber has proven he is the best husband ever. Speaking of that, here are five times he won hearts and gave husband goals.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    5 times Justin Bieber gave major husband goals

    5 times Justin Bieber gave major husband goals

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the 'IT' couples from the music and modelling industry. The couple always gives their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple is currently spending quality time together, enjoying the most and keeping themselves busy by doing various activities indoors. The couple has shared numerous dancing videos on Instagram over the past few days. Recently, Justin and Hailey took up the viral 'TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge'. While the couple nailed the challenge, one cannot get over how Justin is showering his wife with kisses in the video. The Intentions singer is truly husband goals. This 'TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge' video is just enough proof of the same. Right from publicly appreciating his lovely wife to defending her when need be, Justin has proven he is the best husband ever. Speaking of that, here are five times he won hearts and gave husband goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Justin called out a fan who wrote a negative comment about Hailey

    Justin called out a fan who wrote a negative comment about Hailey

    One of his fans commented on one of Bieber's post saying that he only married Hailey to get back with his ex Selena Gomez. Responding to his fan, Bieber wrote that why would he dedicate his whole life to marriage to get back with his ex. In the same post, Justin also defended Selena Gomez and said that he'll always love her.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Justin's poem for his beautiful wife

    Justin's poem for his beautiful wife

    Justin keeps writing love notes for his wife Hailey. An excerpt from one his love notes, "My love for you grows more and more. Sound of the crickets a true meditation. I think about you, God's greatest creation. As I fall into this blissful state. I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE..." How romantic!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Justin's cute gift

    Justin's cute gift

    Justin shared this beautiful pic of Hailey wearing a necklace. The Yummy singer captioned it as, "I made her necklace."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Sharing Hailey's beautiful snaps

    Sharing Hailey's beautiful snaps

    Time and again, Hailey keeps sharing Hailey's beautiful snaps on his Instagram. Here's a beautiful no makeup snap clicked by Bieber.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Writing songs for Hailey

    Writing songs for Hailey

    The singer loves writing songs for his wife. Justin's hit song 'Yummy' talks about his relationship with Hailey. We can't wait to hear more songs written by Justin for his gorgeous wife.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Hansika Motwani\'s stupefying TRANSFORMATION will leave you amazed; Have a look
Hansika Motwani's stupefying TRANSFORMATION will leave you amazed; Have a look
Neha Kakkar: Jinke Liye singer\'s obsession with black outfits knows no bounds; Check out these photos
Neha Kakkar: Jinke Liye singer's obsession with black outfits knows no bounds; Check out these photos
Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation
Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation
7 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to effortlessly rock a thigh high slit dress
7 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to effortlessly rock a thigh high slit dress
Khushi Kapoor shows us 7 easy ways to style white outfits; Check PHOTOS
Khushi Kapoor shows us 7 easy ways to style white outfits; Check PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi inspired 7 outfits to keep it stylish this summer; See PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi inspired 7 outfits to keep it stylish this summer; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement