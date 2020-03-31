/
From writing a love note to publicly defending Hailey Bieber, 5 times Justin Bieber gave major husband goals
Right from publicly appreciating his lovely wife to defending her when need be, Justin Bieber has proven he is the best husband ever. Speaking of that, here are five times he won hearts and gave husband goals.
5 times Justin Bieber gave major husband goals
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the 'IT' couples from the music and modelling industry. The couple always gives their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple is currently spending quality time together, enjoying the most and keeping themselves busy by doing various activities indoors. The couple has shared numerous dancing videos on Instagram over the past few days. Recently, Justin and Hailey took up the viral 'TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge'. While the couple nailed the challenge, one cannot get over how Justin is showering his wife with kisses in the video. The Intentions singer is truly husband goals. This 'TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge' video is just enough proof of the same. Right from publicly appreciating his lovely wife to defending her when need be, Justin has proven he is the best husband ever. Speaking of that, here are five times he won hearts and gave husband goals.
Justin's poem for his beautiful wife
Justin keeps writing love notes for his wife Hailey. An excerpt from one his love notes, "My love for you grows more and more. Sound of the crickets a true meditation. I think about you, God's greatest creation. As I fall into this blissful state. I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE..." How romantic!
Justin's cute gift
Justin shared this beautiful pic of Hailey wearing a necklace. The Yummy singer captioned it as, "I made her necklace."
Sharing Hailey's beautiful snaps
Time and again, Hailey keeps sharing Hailey's beautiful snaps on his Instagram. Here's a beautiful no makeup snap clicked by Bieber.
Writing songs for Hailey
The singer loves writing songs for his wife. Justin's hit song 'Yummy' talks about his relationship with Hailey. We can't wait to hear more songs written by Justin for his gorgeous wife.
