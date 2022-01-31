Justin Timberlake Birthday: A look at the singer's BEST romantic snaps with wife Jessica Biel

1 / 6

Justin and Jessica's cute Valentine's Day click

Justin Timberlake is one multi-talented Hollywood personality. Apart from being a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Timberlake is also an actor. Although among the many other things we appreciate about him, one of our favourites is the fact that he's an adorable husband and father too. The singer's relationship with his wife Jessica Biel is beyond amazing and hence the duo is one of the most loved Hollywood couples. As Justin celebrates his birthday on January 31, we take a look at the actor's sweetest romantic moments with his wife Jessica. From their adorable selfies together to their playful scrabble competitions, this couple never fails to give relationship goals. Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012 and are also parents to two adorable sons, Silas and Phineas. Be it birthdays or anniversaries, the couple is known to share adorable tributes for each other. As we celebrate Justin's birthday, here's a look at some of their cute moments together like this one which shows the duo in an adorable moment as Jessica plans a kiss on Justin's cheek. This photo is from the couple's Valentine's day post from 2019 and we are still not over how cute it is.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Jessica Biel