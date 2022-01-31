Justin Timberlake Birthday: A look at the singer's BEST romantic snaps with wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake is one multi-talented Hollywood personality. Apart from being a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Timberlake is also an actor. Although among the many other things we appreciate about him, one of our favourites is the fact that he's an adorable husband and father too. The singer's relationship with his wife Jessica Biel is beyond amazing and hence the duo is one of the most loved Hollywood couples. As Justin celebrates his birthday on January 31, we take a look at the actor's sweetest romantic moments with his wife Jessica. From their adorable selfies together to their playful scrabble competitions, this couple never fails to give relationship goals. Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012 and are also parents to two adorable sons, Silas and Phineas. Be it birthdays or anniversaries, the couple is known to share adorable tributes for each other. As we celebrate Justin's birthday, here's a look at some of their cute moments together like this one which shows the duo in an adorable moment as Jessica plans a kiss on Justin's cheek. This photo is from the couple's Valentine's day post from 2019 and we are still not over how cute it is.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Jessica Biel
This photo shared by Justin Timberlake on his wifey's birthday captures the couple's sweet relationship in the most amazing way. The photo seems to be from a vacation the duo went on together.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Justin Timberlake
In 2020, Jessica Biel shared an adorable birthday tribute for Justin as she dropped a cute snap of the two sharing a kiss. Along with the photo, Jessica also wrote a special message for him that said, "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."
This photo showcases how Justin and Jessica are not only a great couple but also the coolest parents. We can't find a cuter pose than this for "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear" to pose.
When it comes to showing off their love, there's no better couple than Timberlake and Biel who don't shy away from dropping their cute PDA-filled snaps on social media. This photo is our favourite given the wholesome vibe it brings.
This photo captures who Justin Timberlake is the perfect husband given how sweetly he is seen giving his wifey a piggyback at the Golden Globes after party. Sharing the photo, Jessica wrote on her Instagram, "I give my ride to the #goldenglobes after-party a very enthusiastic 5 star rating."