Hoshi, Jisoo, Rowoon

The 2023 Paris Fashion Week was rightfully owned by Korean stars who made their attendance known with remarkable entrances and chic outfits. Going classic in some cases, and experimenting in others, they represented multiple brands beautifully well during the fashion week. First timer and frequent visitors alike, it became a highlight moment whenever any K-pop star made their way to the fashion events by these labels. BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin and SUGA each took their respective appearances very seriously and wowed the large crowds waiting for them. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was the Princess in attendance for her show. KARD’s BM ensured that he did not stick to something but went out of the box for all his looks. GOT7 member and globally popular soloist Jackson Wang made his way through cheers. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi shook the audience with his vibrant presence. Jessica Jung was spotted at the front row having a great time. G-Dragon kept his King status going with a marvellous appearance. And SF9’s Rowoon went for a more laid-back style to keep the night young. More Korean celebrities ensured that the event turned the spotlight on them, here are our favourites.