Kabir Bedi turns 73: Did you know his wife is 29 years younger than him? Here's lesser known facts of the star

The multi-talented actor has indeed led an eventful life. Today, check out these interesting facts about his life and his career which you might not be aware of.
1303 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Kabir Bedi

    Kabir Bedi

    Kabir Bedi has turned 73 today. He is one of India’s most recognised actors, who has made a mark globally. With a career of almost 47 years in the entertainment industry, Kabir Bedi stood out in theatre, series and films. The actor has been parts of remarkable movies like Khoon Bhari Maang, Yalgaar and has worked in India and abroad. He also collaborated with Johnny Bakshi for remarkable films like Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain (1974) and Vishwasghaat (1976). The multi-talented actor has indeed led an eventful life. Today, check out these interesting facts about his life and his career which you might not be aware of.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Made it big

    Made it big

    Kabir Bedi is the only Bollywood hero to be a part of a James Bond movie to date. He was seen in the movie ‘Octopussy’ (1983).

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 9
    Part of the American TV Industry

    Part of the American TV Industry

    Bedi also appeared in the popular American television soap opera ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ as Prince Omar Rashid for almost a year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Huge respect

    Huge respect

    The star has been the voting member of the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who are responsible for deciding the Oscar awards.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Well recognised person

    Well recognised person

    Kabir Bedi received the highest-ranking civilian honour of the Italian Republic and was honoured with the title of ‘Cavaliere’ (Knight) of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Love Life

    Love Life

    He has been married four times. He got married to his longtime partner ‘Parveen Dusanj’ a day before his 70th birthday, who is four years younger than his daughter Pooja Bedi. The couple has an age gap of 29 years and has been together for 10 years now.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    About his mom

    About his mom

    Kabir's mother, Freda Bedi was also popular, as she was the first Western woman to become a Buddhist nun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Part of the Italian entertainment industry

    Part of the Italian entertainment industry

    Back in 2007, he was a part of an Italian mini series, where he played the role of ‘Sandokan’.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Unfulfilled dream

    Unfulfilled dream

    He has always been wanting to write his autobiography, but gave up as he didn’t want to influence anyone with his story.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

