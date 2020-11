1 / 10

Kai's adorable snaps

EXO member Kai is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. And why is that so? It is because he is all set to drop his solo debut mini album 'Kai' on November 30. Kai recently revealed a medley for his solo debut mini-album. It will feature a total of six tracks and the video has only increased the excitement level of the fans. As many know, Kai never disappoints. He is one of the best in the industry. Whether it be setting the stage on fire with his performance or making all of his fans swoon over him, everything about Kai is irresistible. As many are aware, he very well knows how to be cute and sexy at the same time. Talking about the cute factor, Kai's cuteness knows no bounds. His cute social media posts can make anyone fall for him easily. Kai likes to stay connected to his fans and he often shares his cute moments on Instagram, apart from only sharing his jaw-dropping pictures from photo shoots. His pictures with his niece and nephew are all things adorable. Fans are always thinking about how amazing he is as an uncle. Before going into that direction, today, we have compiled a few cute Instagram pictures of Kai that will instantly make you fall in love with him all over again.

Photo Credit : Kai Instagram