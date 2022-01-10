5 cute PHOTOS of soon to be parents Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema. The actress worked with some of the top stars and filmmakers and amassed a huge fan following, over the years. The actress broke the hearts of many ardent fans when she tied a knot with the businessman Gautam Kitchlu last year. Kajal and her husband are adorable couples and often express their affection for each other on social media. Now, the couple is moving to a new phase in life as soon to be parents. Kajal and Gautam are expecting their first baby so here are a few cute pics as they begin their new journey.
Kajal and Gautam make an adorable pair as they pose candidly for a pic in bright smiles dressed in ethnic wear.
Kajal and Gautam look lost in love they pose mushy in each other's arms. The couple dated for a few years before getting married in 2020.
Kajal and Gautam's soon-to-be parents glow in this pic is unmissable. On New Year's Eve, the couple confirmed their pregnancy news.
Kajal and Gautam are twin in black and look perfect as they celebrate their first anniversary. The actress penned a lovely note of how grateful she is about having Gautam in her life.