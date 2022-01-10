5 cute PHOTOS of soon to be parents Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

1 / 5

Mushy pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema. The actress worked with some of the top stars and filmmakers and amassed a huge fan following, over the years. The actress broke the hearts of many ardent fans when she tied a knot with the businessman Gautam Kitchlu last year. Kajal and her husband are adorable couples and often express their affection for each other on social media. Now, the couple is moving to a new phase in life as soon to be parents. Kajal and Gautam are expecting their first baby so here are a few cute pics as they begin their new journey.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram