5 Photos of mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal that are all about self-love

Kajal Aggarwal during her maternity leave

Kajal Aggarwal is presently at the last leg of her pregnancy. A couple of weeks back, the Acharya actress enjoyed a lovely baby shower with close friends and family. Her hubby Gautam Kitchlu and sister Nisha Agarwal were by her side throughout the ceremony. Ready to welcome their firstborn, the actress is presently enjoying some quality time at her cozy home. The star even shared some snippets into her self-love time with fans. What makes these pictures more appealing is her cute baby bump and pregnancy glow. From reading to enjoying nature, all are a part of Kajal Aggarwal’s maternity bliss. The couple even enjoyed a lavish stay in Dubai before they fully get busy in parenthood. These two spend some much-needed personal time as they gear up for the untamed adventures ahead. Let us see what the actress enjoys doing while chilling at her humble abode.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram