5 Photos of mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal that are all about self-love

Updated on Mar 08, 2022 05:36 PM IST   |  12.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Kajal Aggarwal during her maternity leave

    Kajal Aggarwal during her maternity leave

    Kajal Aggarwal is presently at the last leg of her pregnancy. A couple of weeks back, the Acharya actress enjoyed a lovely baby shower with close friends and family. Her hubby Gautam Kitchlu and sister Nisha Agarwal were by her side throughout the ceremony. Ready to welcome their firstborn, the actress is presently enjoying some quality time at her cozy home. The star even shared some snippets into her self-love time with fans. What makes these pictures more appealing is her cute baby bump and pregnancy glow. From reading to enjoying nature, all are a part of Kajal Aggarwal’s maternity bliss. The couple even enjoyed a lavish stay in Dubai before they fully get busy in parenthood. These two spend some much-needed personal time as they gear up for the untamed adventures ahead. Let us see what the actress enjoys doing while chilling at her humble abode.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Some downtime

    Some downtime

    Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is getting some me-time before she encounters motherhood.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Getting some reading done

    Getting some reading done

    The actress is using her homestay to get ahead in her reading.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Not done yet

    Not done yet

    Another still of the star curled up with a good book at home.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Coffee and Kajal

    Coffee and Kajal

    Kajal Aggarwal enjoying a hot beverage as she chills on the sofa.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Getting ready for motherhood

    Getting ready for motherhood

    The Hey Sinamika star will make for a wonderful mother and her photo with her nephew says it all.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram