5 PHOTOS of mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal flaunting her baby bump

Kajal Aggarwal flaunting baby bump

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly the most popular actress in South Indian cinema. She is known for her enticing looks and stellar performance. Kajal Aggarwal made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) which got her fame and recognition. With Chandamama (2007) she set the box office on fire! Magadheera (2009) marks the major turning point in the career of Kajal Aggarwal, after which she delivered multiple blockbusters to the Telugu film industry. Be it romance, comedy, family drama, historical fiction and heist action, Kajal Aggarwal does it all. Kajal Aggarwal has currently taken a break from work and is spending time with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her family as she is pregnant.Kajal confirmed her pregnancy on New Year's with a stunning photo while her husband Gautam announced it by posting a photo of his ladylove along with a cute caption. Ever since she announced the happy news, the actress has been regularly sharing stunning pics, flaunting her baby bump. Here are a few pics of Kajal Aggarwal flaunting her baby bump.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram