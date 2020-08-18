/
ALL the times Kajal Aggarwal donned a Sabyasachi outfit and left us crushing on her
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most fashionable stars down South. Be it sporting a casual look or slaying in ethnic outfits and more, Kajal knows how to stun. Today, check out her stylish looks in Sabyasachi's creation.
Kajal Aggarwal in Sabyasachi's creation
Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses of the South Indian film industry. The stunning actress has given many remarkable performances in movies and won millions of hearts. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress in the industry, Kajal is also known for her sense of style. There's no denying that Kajal is one of the most fashionable stars down South. Be it sporting a casual look or slaying in ethnic outfits and more, Kajal knows how to stun and give style goals. Many fans of the star look up to her for fashion. When it comes to slaying in a saree, Kajal is one actress who has experimented a lot. She has turned heads with her ravishing appearances in saree several times. Her saree looks are always the best and worth taking note of! She has stunned in many designer outfits. Speaking about Sabyasachi, not once or twice, but the beautiful actress has made fans fall in love with her by wearing the designer's outfits four times in the past. Having said that, check out her stunning looks in the designer's creations.
Beyond pretty
The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in this picture.
Can't take our eyes off her
For an event in the city, Kajal donned a red Sabyasachi saree which was paired with a matching red and gold blouse. She completed her stylish look with a beautiful earrings and wore a bindi. Her hair and makeup were on point.
Gorgeous and how!
For an event, Kajal wore a beautiful black dress by Sabyasachi that had an embellished bodice and border detail. She carried a clutch, smokey eyes and bindi completed her stunning look.
Ravishing
For a pre-release event of her film, Kajal wore a white embroidered Sabyasachi saree. She paired her saree with a simple blouse and accessorised it with earrings, Kadha, and ring. As always, her hair and makeup were on point.
Her smile!
She has got such a beautiful smile.
Elegance personified
We are totally crushing over this look of the actress!
Stunning
For an event, Kajal wore a beautiful outfit by Sabyasachi. Her floor length anarkali with attached black embroidered blouse detail was styled with a matching dupatta. She carried a clutch and wore gold earrings and a ring.
