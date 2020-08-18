ALL the times Kajal Aggarwal donned a Sabyasachi outfit and left us crushing on her

1 / 8

Kajal Aggarwal in Sabyasachi's creation

Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses of the South Indian film industry. The stunning actress has given many remarkable performances in movies and won millions of hearts. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress in the industry, Kajal is also known for her sense of style. There's no denying that Kajal is one of the most fashionable stars down South. Be it sporting a casual look or slaying in ethnic outfits and more, Kajal knows how to stun and give style goals. Many fans of the star look up to her for fashion. When it comes to slaying in a saree, Kajal is one actress who has experimented a lot. She has turned heads with her ravishing appearances in saree several times. Her saree looks are always the best and worth taking note of! She has stunned in many designer outfits. Speaking about Sabyasachi, not once or twice, but the beautiful actress has made fans fall in love with her by wearing the designer's outfits four times in the past. Having said that, check out her stunning looks in the designer's creations.

Photo Credit : Instagram