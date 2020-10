1 / 7

Kajal and Nisha Aggarwal's stylish looks

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and later made her Telugu film debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam. She went on to star in many films and successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. On the personal side, Kajal has a younger sister named Nisha Aggarwal who is also quite popular in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of many films. She is married to Karan Valecha and also has a son named Ishaan. Kajal and Nisha share an amazing bond with each other. From sharing their beautiful selfies, picture perfect moments with family and more, Kajal and Nisha are each other's favourite. The sisters are known to have an impeccable sense of style. Also, comfort comes first for them. From red carpet events to weddings and more, Kajal and Nisha never fail to give style goals. The sisters know how to stun in every outfit be it western or traditional. The duo often go on vacations and give travel style goals as well. Having said that, here's a look at their best style moments.

Photo Credit : Nisha Aggarwal Instagram