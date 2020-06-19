Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kajal Aggarwal
/
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know she played Aishwarya Rai's friend in her debut? Read on more facts

Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know she played Aishwarya Rai's friend in her debut? Read on more facts

Kajal Aggarwal turns a year older today and as she celebrates her birthday take a look at these interesting facts about her.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 07:15 am
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these interesting facts about Kajal Aggarwal

    Check out these interesting facts about Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday today and fans of the actress poured out their love and wish for the star on social media. The actress who turns 35 today received an overwhelming amount of wishes from fans down south. The actress marked her debut in South with Telugu movie Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) which starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a leading lady. And since then, Kajal has become a hitmaker as a South Cinema star and her career includes more than 50 films. In Bollywood, Kajal made an impactful presence on-screen with Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Singham. The actress recently took a 2 weeks break from her social media but she is now back to interact with her fans like never before this lockdown period. She shared her skills as a baker with snaps of freshly baked cookies recently. Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. Her self made stardom is inspiring and she has worked really hard for the same and has done to all her onscreen characters. Today take a look at these interesting facts about the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Do you know her debut movie?

    Do you know her debut movie?

    Her debut movie was Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    She played this beauty queen's friend

    She played this beauty queen's friend

    The south diva played a small role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's friend in the movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Her lucky charm

    Her lucky charm

    The actress wears white on all the first scenes of her movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    She is a Mumbaikar

    She is a Mumbaikar

    The actress was raised in Mumbai and she completed her college from popular Mumbai colleges, Jai Hind and KC College.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Her entrepreneur side

    Her entrepreneur side

    The south star opened her own jewelry line with her sister Nisha Aggarwal called Marsala and a social commerce venture called Buddies Nation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Her favourie form of exercise

    Her favourie form of exercise

    The actress loves swimming to keep herself slim.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Her family is into business

    Her family is into business

    Her father Vinay Aggarwal is a businessman and mother Suman Aggarwal is a confectioner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Besties from the industry

    Besties from the industry

    The actress is close friends with Tamannaah and Samantha Akkineni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    She stepped into the showbiz at a very young age

    She stepped into the showbiz at a very young age

    The actress started modeling from her teenage days

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin\'s romantic photos show they are madly in love
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's romantic photos show they are madly in love
Gigi Hadid\'s delightful photos with her pet cat Cleo are beyond adorable
Gigi Hadid's delightful photos with her pet cat Cleo are beyond adorable
Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner\'s photos with his co stars reveal his fun loving nature
Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner's photos with his co stars reveal his fun loving nature
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS
Kiara Advani: Diet and exercise secrets of the Bollywood star to stay fit REVEALED
Kiara Advani: Diet and exercise secrets of the Bollywood star to stay fit REVEALED
Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu: South stars in their Christmas spirit remind us of pre lockdown vacations
Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu: South stars in their Christmas spirit remind us of pre lockdown vacations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement