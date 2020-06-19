Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know she played Aishwarya Rai's friend in her debut? Read on more facts

1 / 10

Check out these interesting facts about Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday today and fans of the actress poured out their love and wish for the star on social media. The actress who turns 35 today received an overwhelming amount of wishes from fans down south. The actress marked her debut in South with Telugu movie Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) which starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a leading lady. And since then, Kajal has become a hitmaker as a South Cinema star and her career includes more than 50 films. In Bollywood, Kajal made an impactful presence on-screen with Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Singham. The actress recently took a 2 weeks break from her social media but she is now back to interact with her fans like never before this lockdown period. She shared her skills as a baker with snaps of freshly baked cookies recently. Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. Her self made stardom is inspiring and she has worked really hard for the same and has done to all her onscreen characters. Today take a look at these interesting facts about the star.

Photo Credit : Instagram