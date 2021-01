1 / 5

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's Shimla vacation

Numerous celebs decided to tie the knot in 2020 much to the excitement of the fans. Among them are Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, Rana Daggubati, and Miheeka Bajaj, and many others. Talking about Kajal Aggarwal, the South diva left everyone surprised when she suddenly announced her wedding plans in the latter part of 2020. The diva tied the knot with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year. Their wedding was a private affair that was attended only by the close kin of the couple while keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. Later on, Kajal and Gautam decided to go to Shimla for their honeymoon and also rang in the New Year there. The Indian 2 actress who also happens to be an avid social media user left no chance to share their amazing pictures from the beautiful hills. Right from their candid moments amid the snowy mountains to adorable PDAs, Kajal shared multiple memorable moments on social media. Take a look at some of the beautiful moments of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s Shimla vacation.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram