Kajal Aggarwal and sister Nisha enjoy a family get together; See their lovely PHOTOS

Love and affection

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Known for her work in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, Kajal has equally managed to grab attention on her personal life. She is effortlessly managing her professional and personal life after getting married to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The actress is active on social media and keeps treating us with beautiful photos. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kajal and her sister Nisha shared a few photos from a family get-together, and it is pure love. Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha, who is also a former actress are setting some serious sibling goals. Kajal Aggarwal's entrepreneur husband Gautam Kitchlu was also present for a family get-together on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Besides sharing photos of them with brothers to celebrate rakhi, Nisha took to her Instagram story and posted a lovely photo with Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu. Going by the photos, they are truly the strongest and most fun siblings.

Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram