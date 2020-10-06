/
/
/
Kajal Aggarwal announces marriage to Gautam Kitchlu: Here's all you need to know about her businessman fiance
Kajal Aggarwal announces marriage to Gautam Kitchlu: Here's all you need to know about her businessman fiance
Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her marriage to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Ahead of the couple's wedding, here's all you need to know about her fiance.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
26590 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 6, 2020 01:14 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6