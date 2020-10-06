Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal announces marriage to Gautam Kitchlu: Here's all you need to know about her businessman fiance

Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her marriage to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Ahead of the couple's wedding, here's all you need to know about her fiance.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 01:14 pm
  • 1 / 6
    All you need to know Kajal Aggarwal's businessman fiance Gautam Kitchlu

    All you need to know Kajal Aggarwal's businessman fiance Gautam Kitchlu

    Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established herself in the South Indian film industry. The actress' personal life has been creating a huge buzz lately. There were several reports that Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married this year. The actress now officially announced her marriage and it took the internet by storm within seconds. Fans are beyond happy for the actress. Confirming her relationship with businessman Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal shared a post that says, "I said YES. It gives me immense joy that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." The actress further added that she is thankful for all the unending support and love from her fans. After she announced the wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, several fans and celebrities sent congratulatory wishes to the couple. From Hansika Motwani, Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna to Mehreen Pirzadaa, celebrities sent congratulatory messages. Ahead of the couple's wedding, here's all you need to know about her businessman fiance.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram/Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Education

    Education

    Gautam has done schooling from Cathedral & John Cannon School.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Tufts University

    Tufts University

    He is an alumni of Tufts University where he completed his higher studies.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Discern Living

    Discern Living

    He is the founder of Discern Living which deals with Interior Designing and Home Decoration.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Previous works

    Previous works

    Apparently, prior to founding Discern Living, Gautam worked as a Vice President with FabFurnish and as the CEO of The Elephant Company.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Foodie

    Foodie

    Going by his social media posts, he is a big foodie.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

